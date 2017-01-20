Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch Comes in May

Tag Heuer landed a success with its first smartwatch. The Swiss luxury watch maker sold 56,000 Connected smartwatches since the launch in November of 2015. The Tag Heuer smartwatch starts at $1,500, but can cost up to $10k depending on the materials used. Tag Heuer's smartwatch generated at least $84 million in revenues for the company.

The new Tag Heuer Connected 2 with Android Wear 2.0 will launch in May and is set to become an even bigger seller for the watch maker. Legendary Tag Heuer CEO Jean-Claude Biver said in an interview with the Swiss NZZ that the company plans to sell 150,000 units of the new Tag Heuer Connected 2. This is quite an ambitious goal considering the rather slow growth of the smartwatch market.

Biver says that the margins of the Connected watch are not yet at the level of the company's mechanical watches because of the low sales numbers. With 100,000 units Tag Heuer can match the margins of its smartwatches with those of the mechanical ones.

The new Tag Heuer Android 2.0 smartwatch will be completely assembled in Switzerland. Tag Heuer launched an assembly line for micro processors in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

The Tag Heuer CEO has also revealed what new features to expect in the Connected 2 watch. He cautions that there will be not that much new. The new features include payment, better GPS (1m accuracy), better display and longer battery life.

More interesting changes include a new smaller size for women and an even bigger model than the current model.

With a May launch, the new Tag Heuer Connected 2 watch might not be part of Baselworld 2017, which takes place in March.