Childish Gambino and Microsoft team for Pharos VR experience

Fans of Childish Gambino who didn't get to go to the concept in September in Joshua Tree, California that launched the latest album called "Awaken My love" can still enjoy the experience. Gambino and Microsoft teamed up for a VR experience called Pharos that will work with any mobile phone and some VR headsets.

"We were looking for a special way to debut the album and we wanted to do it live with the band because they were such an integral part of the recording process," says Wolf Taylor, manager and live producer at Wolf and Rothstein, the band’s management company, who called the event a "one-off to capture VR and debut the record before it was commercially available. We look forward to planning more PHAROS events."

If you are unfamiliar with Childish Gambino, this is the alter ego of Donald Glover. Glover has been in some popular TV shows and movies with credits for "Atlanta", "Community", "The Martian" and he will play young Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars movie based on a young Han Solo.

Back in December Gambino debuted a 360-degree video for the track "Me and Your Mama" that came from the new album. Fans who go out and buy the special vinyl album will get a launch code for the VR content. The Pharos app is available for iPhone and Android devices and can be had for Windows 10 mobile as well.

"We have a longstanding relationship with his team, and while chatting about opportunities, we started talking to them about the Music x Technology program," adds Amy Sorokas, director of strategic partnerships, Microsoft Brand Studios. "This is a series of collaborations that explore emerging modes of artistic expression and celebrate advances in interactive technology. It provides ways to expose music to the world in new and interesting ways that really allow people to interact with content in a human and emotional way."