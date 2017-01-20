 
 

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat In Hawaii

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 5:09am CST

 

A solar-powered dome sits on the side of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano. Credit: University of Hawaii News
  • Half a Dozen Crew Members enter Mars Simulation Dome for Eight Month Period
 

About half a dozen crew members have entered the Mars simulation dome in Hawaii for an eight month period of time.

The crew for the HI-SEAS mission have been selected. They are six in number and have entered the geodesic dome atop Mauna Loa in Hawaii on January 19th.

These brave souls will remain inside the dome as a part of an experiment for eight months. Their behavior and performance will be carefully observed over the time span of this period. 

The whole thing is being done to test the capabilities of human beings to withstand any future journey to Mars. The main investigator of the project is quite proud of the whole scheme as a worthy testing ground for the skills and patience of the six crew members.

The entire effort is being overseen by NASA. Among some of the activities the crew members will participate in are geological field jobs and life systems management.

The biggest challenge they will be facing is the condition of extreme isolation. This experiment will test the crew members’ limits as far as tolerating quarantine is concerned. 

The confinement in such solitary conditions will be another hindrance and will probably be one of the big differences the crew members will notice between life on earth and in the simulated dome.

The delays in communication with ground control and having to do one’s chores all by oneself without any external help are two more painful problems that will have to be faced with a lot of guts and bravery by the members.

The preparation of food in the dome and regular exercise will be Spartan in their simplicity and style of tough discipline which they will put the crew members under. The health statistics and stress tests will be constantly taken to ensure no one goes off the deep end.  

