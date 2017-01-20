 
 

IPhone 8 Tipped For Facial And Gesture Recognition Using Laser Sensor

iPhone 8 tipped for facial and gesture recognition using laser sensor
 

New IR/Laser sensor is seen as a requirement for future AR tech

A new iPhone 8 rumor is making the rounds and this time out it claims that the coming smartphone will have some sort of new laser sensor under the hood. That fancy laser sensor would give the smartphone some form of facial and gesture recognition. The rumor started with a research note that was distributed by Cowen and Company this week.

The note also mentions that the new iPhone 8 is expected to have wireless charging on board as well. That wireless charging feature is something that iPhone users have wanted for a long time.

"Other features appear to include some form of facial/gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera and, as expected, should also finally include wireless charging," Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri wrote.

The new laser and IR depth sensor isn't completely out of context even though this is one of the first rumors to surface suggesting that sensor. Apple purchased a company called Primesense back in 2013, that company specializes in infrared sensors. Analysts see that sensor as a requirement for Apple to add augmented reality tech to iPhones in the future.

AR tech is being implemented into the camera according to reports with the iPhone 8 camera expected to be able to recognize faces. Arcuri and his company claim that the tip on the new sensor and other features of the iPhone 8 come from the Apple Supply chain. The analysts also notes that he expects three iPhone 8 models sporting 5.8, 5.5, and 4.7-inch screens. The big 5.8-inch unit is expected to feature an OLED screen and have a wrap around design and possibly be called the iPhone X.

