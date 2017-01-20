New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

A new rumor about the coming iPhone 8 smartphone is lending some weight to some iPhone models that won't be called iPhone 8. According to Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company, there will be three new iPhone models that debut in late 2017. The main high-end device is tipped to be called the iPhone X and will have a wrap around 5.8-inch OLED screen and embedded sensors according to the analyst.

We talked a bit about what those sensors might be earlier today when a rumor about the sensors turned up. Arcuri says in his note that there will also be iPhone 7S handsets that will be the upgrades to the existing iPhone and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones. Those devices will have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens respectively.

One nice bit of info from the note is that Apple could possibly use OLED screens in the new iPhone 7S devices, depending on if screen supplier Samsung can make enough of the screens to meet demand. The iPhone X will reportedly use the same sort of fixed flex screen in its design that Samsung has used in its Galaxy Edge devices and the catastrophically failed Note 7.

Rumors continue to suggest that components like the FaceTime camera, Touch ID sensor, and earpiece will all be embedded in the screen. Arcuri thinks that Apple might move to Synaptic's optical fingerprint sensor to make that happen. The catch is that the new sensor isn't being sampled yet and that could mean it won't be available in enough quantity for Apple to use.

Apple fans won't like it if the new iPhone lands with many of its rumored features missing making it less of an upgrade than expected. Other rumors suggest that Apple could use a stainless steel case for the phone sandwiched between glass like the iPhone 4 that was prone to shatter on both sides if dropped.