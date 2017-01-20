Two-Bit Circus Closes $15 million in Series B Funding

Two Bit Circus calls itself an experiential entertainment company and has announced that it has raised more money to help build out its micro-amusement parks. The company has closed $15 million in Series B funding with the investment led by JAZZ Venture Partners. Firms participating in the funding included Foundry Group, Techstars Ventures, and intel Capital, who had all invested previously. New investors this round include Dentsu Ventures, Georgian Pine, and others.

The new money will be used to build next-generation micro-amusement parks with about 30,000 square feet of immersive entertainment. That entertainment will include the latest multi-person VR and mixed reality events, social play experiences, group games, molecular gastronomy, mixology, and lots of lasers, fire, and robots. Each of the locations will have original content from Two Bit Circus and brand partners.

The first location is slated to be in LA. "Out of home entertainment hasn’t changed much since laser tag and mini-golf. The latest tech has just blown the doors open on a whole new world; changed what it means to play, and play together socially. People stress about tech pushing people apart, but we love watching it bring them together!" said Brent Bushnell, CEO and co-founder of Two Bit Circus.

"In the past, Two Bit Circus’ installations have been temporary and held primarily at large events and conferences. We’re thrilled to build our first permanent location in our backyard. Our band of scientists, artists, storytellers, and performers are excited to bring to life a world of year-round fun," said Mad Inventor and Two Bit Circus Co-Founder, Eric Gradman.

Ahead of the official opening of the LA park, the company is holding private beta nights where people can experience and help debug the attractions. The company warns that bugs could include singed eyebrows, robot uprisings and accidental violations of physics. Interestingly, Brent Bushnell, the CEO of Two Bit Circus, is the son of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese founder Nolan Bushnell.