Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

About 50% of the men in the USA have the human papilloma virus (HPV). The novel figures don’t lie and are quite a surprise to many a physician. Only 10% of the males have gotten the vaccination that guards against this sexually transmitted virus.

HPV is thus a pretty commonplace occurrence in the United States. In fact, it may just be the real reason behind the rise in cancer rates of various organs. These organs include: the penis, anal sphincter, throat, skull and neck.

HPV is found in men between the age range of 18 and 22. Over 29% of them have this virus in their bloodstream. However, by the time this age bracket reaches 23 years of age, a whopping 46.5% of them have the virus in their bodily systems.

Yet most of these careless men do not get a vaccination to prevent the virus from infecting them in the first place. The figures prove that a two-shot vaccine may be enough and a three-shot vaccine is taking things too far.

This in itself will bring the viral agent under control and prevent any chance occurrence of cancer in the future.

The novel study, published in JAMA Oncology, shows all this data without a shadow of a doubt. A number of sources have urged the CDC to cancel the three-shot vaccination and just go for the more practical and realistic two-shot vaccination instead.

Over 69 centers of the Cancer Institute released a group statement that mentioned this change in policy. This virus has little to do with sexual relations and everything to do with cancer.

To prevent the likelihood of cancer is the watchword. To get kids and their parents to agree to a two-dose vaccination is easy instead of getting them to comply with a three-shot one.

It is easier and more convenient not to mention economical. Besides, pre-teens need only two doses instead of the conventional three. The HPV vaccine is known as Gardasil 9, according to Mail Online.

The HPV infection is most closely linked to cancer of the cervix. In the beginning, there was some trepidation regarding this vaccination. Yet now people are finally coming around to accept the medical establishment’s verdict on the matter.