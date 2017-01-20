 
 

Half Of US Men Are Infected With HPV

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 6:32am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV
Getty Images
  • Half of the Males in the United States are Infected with HPV
 

Apparently, half of the males in the United States are infected with HPV. This causes cancers of various organs as the shocking report on the matter shows.

About 50% of the men in the USA have the human papilloma virus (HPV). The novel figures don’t lie and are quite a surprise to many a physician. Only 10% of the males have gotten the vaccination that guards against this sexually transmitted virus.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

HPV is thus a pretty commonplace occurrence in the United States. In fact, it may just be the real reason behind the rise in cancer rates of various organs. These organs include: the penis, anal sphincter, throat, skull and neck. 

HPV is found in men between the age range of 18 and 22. Over 29% of them have this virus in their bloodstream. However, by the time this age bracket reaches 23 years of age, a whopping 46.5% of them have the virus in their bodily systems.

Yet most of these careless men do not get a vaccination to prevent the virus from infecting them in the first place. The figures prove that a two-shot vaccine may be enough and a three-shot vaccine is taking things too far.

This in itself will bring the viral agent under control and prevent any chance occurrence of cancer in the future.  

The novel study, published in JAMA Oncology, shows all this data without a shadow of a doubt. A number of sources have urged the CDC to cancel the three-shot vaccination and just go for the more practical and realistic two-shot vaccination instead.

Over 69 centers of the Cancer Institute released a group statement that mentioned this change in policy. This virus has little to do with sexual relations and everything to do with cancer.  

To prevent the likelihood of cancer is the watchword. To get kids and their parents to agree to a two-dose vaccination is easy instead of getting them to comply with a three-shot one.

It is easier and more convenient not to mention economical. Besides, pre-teens need only two doses instead of the conventional three. The HPV vaccine is known as Gardasil 9, according to Mail Online.

The HPV infection is most closely linked to cancer of the cervix. In the beginning, there was some trepidation regarding this vaccination. Yet now people are finally coming around to accept the medical establishment’s verdict on the matter. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

47 minutes ago

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

1 hour ago

Antarctic Ice Crack Continues to Grow

Antarctic Ice Crack Continues to Grow

2 hours ago

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

9 hours ago

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

7 minutes ago

Two-Bit Circus Closes $15 million in Series B Funding

Two-Bit Circus Closes $15 million in Series B Funding

29 minutes ago

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

46 minutes ago

iPhone 8 tipped for facial and gesture recognition using laser sensor

iPhone 8 tipped for facial and gesture recognition using laser sensor

1 hour ago

Childish Gambino and Microsoft team for Pharos VR experience

Childish Gambino and Microsoft team for Pharos VR experience

1 hour ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

2 hours ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch Comes in May

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch Comes in May

3 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

4 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

4 hours ago

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

4 hours ago

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

47 minutes ago

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

1 hour ago

Antarctic Ice Crack Continues to Grow

Antarctic Ice Crack Continues to Grow

2 hours ago

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

9 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

7 minutes ago

Two-Bit Circus Closes $15 million in Series B Funding

Two-Bit Circus Closes $15 million in Series B Funding

29 minutes ago

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

46 minutes ago

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

47 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.