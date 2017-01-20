Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs Are A Bad Idea

Gwyneth Paltrow, the famous film actress, is also the head of the website Goop. On her Internet site she has endorsed such weird practices as using $15,000 gold dildoes and drinking sex-dust smoothies.

Her latest thing which she gives a 100% guarantee of is sticking a jade egg up the female orifice. She got the advice from Shiva Rose.

The wonderful experience of shoving a jade egg worth $66 up the vagina seems to be the ideal female sex solution according to Gwyneth Paltrow. Yet there are those who disagree with her on this matter.

The blind fans say that this practice will up your chi, promote explosive orgasms, increase the muscular tone of the vagina, balance out hormonal levels and on the whole lead to a redistribution of feminine energy.

Supposedly these activities were once a secret of Chinese concubines and Far Eastern royal families. Ladies are told to sleep with the jade eggs inside their vaginas.

Also walking about with these eggs stuck in the hole will probably lead to females appearing more physically attractive to the males of the species.

The whole procedure reeks of a combination of Kegel Exercises and crystal healing not to mention body piercing. It hardly comes as a surprise that many physicians have termed the technique patently fake and a big fat fraud to boot.

It comes within the ambit of pseudoscience like UFOs and alien abduction scenarios. A lot of the things attached with the practice are of a doubtful and questionable nature.

For one thing, the rock you place within your vagina may be porous. It is definitely not made of Grade A silicon. What bacteria may lurk within those murky regions of the female anatomy is anybody’s guess. This activity thus could end up harming more than healing females.

Dear Gwyneth Paltrow, I’m a GYN and your vaginal jade eggs are a bad idea https://t.co/f74EEI8HBh pic.twitter.com/edbGY2qVID— Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 17, 2017

Also by merely putting a round stone up the orifice, you do not necessarily increase your energy levels. It all seems to be based upon chance hearsay and legendary myth instead of objective scientific observation.

Science gets eroded when such hucksters promote such unscientific activities on the Internet. This is plainly a bad medical intervention that could lead to complications in female health status.

If any woman wants to strengthen her vaginal muscles, she ought to exercise them instead of placing a jade egg in her vagina. Even if it is an Eastern practice that has half the world vouching for its safety, there may be a danger in everyone jumping on the bandwagon of jade eggs.

Not every woman has the athletic build to tolerate a jade egg up her orifice. It is like playing with your reproductive and gynecological health in an extreme manner.