Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs Are A Bad Idea

It seems that Gwyneth Paltrow’s advice on her website Goop to shove a jade egg up the female orifice may backfire.
Gwyneth Paltrow, the famous film actress, is also the head of the website Goop. On her Internet site she has endorsed such weird practices as using $15,000 gold dildoes and drinking sex-dust smoothies.
Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers
Her latest thing which she gives a 100% guarantee of is sticking a jade egg up the female orifice. She got the advice from Shiva Rose.
These exquisite self-care and self-love ritual tools are powerful, but they really are tools - the real work comes from within #selflove #selfcare #crystals #yonieggs #massagewand #facemassage #facemask #rosequartz #jadeeggs #jadeegg #jade #obsidian #yoniegg #namaste #crystalhealing #doula #yoniverse #itsagirlthing
The wonderful experience of shoving a jade egg worth $66 up the vagina seems to be the ideal female sex solution according to Gwyneth Paltrow. Yet there are those who disagree with her on this matter.
The blind fans say that this practice will up your chi, promote explosive orgasms, increase the muscular tone of the vagina, balance out hormonal levels and on the whole lead to a redistribution of feminine energy.
Supposedly these activities were once a secret of Chinese concubines and Far Eastern royal families. Ladies are told to sleep with the jade eggs inside their vaginas.
Also walking about with these eggs stuck in the hole will probably lead to females appearing more physically attractive to the males of the species.
Yoni egg practice isn't about lifting crazy heavy weights with your extra-super-tight vagina. Too much tension down there will actually land you with pelvic weakness. It's all about finding balance between strength and suppleness.. Relaxing and lengthening the pelvic floor muscles is just as key as strengthening them. Read more on our site. Link in bio ovcorz . . #yoni #yonieggs #yoniverse #yoniempowerment #jadeegg #jadeeggs #rosequartz #crystals #crystalhealing #namaste #itsagirlthing #kegels #crystal #oona
The whole procedure reeks of a combination of Kegel Exercises and crystal healing not to mention body piercing. It hardly comes as a surprise that many physicians have termed the technique patently fake and a big fat fraud to boot.
It comes within the ambit of pseudoscience like UFOs and alien abduction scenarios. A lot of the things attached with the practice are of a doubtful and questionable nature.
Here's a beautiful meditation practice with your obsidian yoni egg: when you're all set and comfy, pay attention to your breathing and let go of judgements when they come. When your mind wanders, bring yourself back to your body by anchoring your awareness to your yoni egg. Continue to focus on your breath. After 5 or 10 mins, begin your obsidian breathing practice. Your obsidian yoni egg is a strong protector, healer, and defender. It's got your back. Feel the trust and strength you have for yourself. Now, allow stressful, painful, or traumatic matter to the surface. This is hard and uncomfortable, but the obsidian will help you hold these emotions. Start breathing deeply. On the deep inhale, suck and extract the poisons left behind by negative thoughts and experiences. Exhale the poison and expel it. It'll evaporate and no longer be poisonous. Set the length and frequency of this practice by listening to yourself. This routine naturally surfaced for me and was inspired a bit by Tonglen meditation. Will write on it more on the blog. Hope you like it #selflove #selfcare #crystals #yonieggs #jadeggs #obsidian #oona #yoniempowerment #yoniverse #itsagirlthing #instamood #crystalhealing #namaste #doula #whitemagic #reiki #meditation #mindfulnessmeditation #mindflness
For one thing, the rock you place within your vagina may be porous. It is definitely not made of Grade A silicon. What bacteria may lurk within those murky regions of the female anatomy is anybody’s guess. This activity thus could end up harming more than healing females.
Dear Gwyneth Paltrow, I’m a GYN and your vaginal jade eggs are a bad idea https://t.co/f74EEI8HBh pic.twitter.com/edbGY2qVID— Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 17, 2017
Also by merely putting a round stone up the orifice, you do not necessarily increase your energy levels. It all seems to be based upon chance hearsay and legendary myth instead of objective scientific observation.
Science gets eroded when such hucksters promote such unscientific activities on the Internet. This is plainly a bad medical intervention that could lead to complications in female health status.
They call obsidian the truth stone. Sometimes it hurts to look at the truth, but it's the only way forward. When it's something big.. The kind of truth that twists you into strange shapes and makes you wonder which way is up, the kind of truth that makes you run to the nearest distraction.. It's not enough to simply nod your head in acknowledgement. We have to let these truths change us. We have to fit the new information into the way we see our world and ourselves and how we move from here. It takes courage to live a life dedicated to truth. It's courage that I wish on you today.
If any woman wants to strengthen her vaginal muscles, she ought to exercise them instead of placing a jade egg in her vagina. Even if it is an Eastern practice that has half the world vouching for its safety, there may be a danger in everyone jumping on the bandwagon of jade eggs.
Not every woman has the athletic build to tolerate a jade egg up her orifice. It is like playing with your reproductive and gynecological health in an extreme manner.