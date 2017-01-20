 
 

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

Posted: Jan 20 2017

 

  • MRI could render Prostate Biopsies Obsolete
 

A recent study showed that MRI facilities could render prostate biopsies obsolete for all matters.

Men who face the gloomy prospect of prostate cancer often also have to deal with the invasive and dangerous process of a biopsy or two. Yet now these men could have their fears laid to rest.

MRI scans will be used in the future for the generation of prostate images. MRI is the acronym for magnetic resonance imaging. The men who get overdiagnosed will also undergo a 5% reduction thanks to these measures that are being taken.

This novel process is a virtual transformer that could change the game of prostate cancer diagnosis. Overdiagnosis often leads to the routine analysis of benign cancers of the prostate that do not represent any significant dangers at all.

There are actually both malignant and benign forms of prostate cancer. So care is of the essence lest the cure proves to be worse than the disease. If a man shows a higher ratio of a certain protein in his blood, he may be diagnosed with prostate cancer. This protein is detected via a PSA test.     

Annually, a million biopsies for prostate cancer are done on European soil. The biopsies cause a range of issues such as blood leakage, acute pain and greater chances of getting infected.

A needle is inserted between the scrotum and the anus to extract a slice of the prostate in the males. This is a daunting task to say the least. Just thinking about it is a nightmare for even the bravest of males.

Furthermore, the needle proceeds to enter the human body in a haphazard manner and may bypass the cancerous mass of tissue. Such random explorations may end up not giving an accurate picture of the cancer. 

Very malignant forms of prostate cancer can in fact be entirely ignored via this invasive procedure. Even if the cancer cells are detected, their nature and level of malignancy cannot be determined with much surety.

The diagnosis is wishy washy in nature and as for the palliative measures, they are very difficult to tolerate. It is here that MRI scans come to the rescue, according to Yahoo News.

MRI scans can lend access to the size of the tumor, its density and propinquity to the bloodstream. 576 males were a part of the study. 40% turned out to have aggressive tumors. MRI scans detected the signs – positive or negative – in 93% of them whereas biopsies only identified 50% of them.

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

