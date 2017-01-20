 
 

Steve Carell Teases The Revival Of The Office

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 7:39am CST

 

Steve Carell teases and reiterates the news of the revival of The Office as a prank on the show’s fans

After the news of the revival of the hit TV comedy sitcom Will & Grace was announced by NBC, fans were excited at the prospect of other potential shows that could also be eligible for revivals. That was perhaps that perfect time for Steve Carell to drop a huge and welcome surprise on the fans of his hit comedy show, The Office.

The 54-year-old actor/ comedian tweeted on his Twitter account; “Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC.” The fans could not hold their excitement to find out that the hit NBC adaptation of the British show of the same name.

Steve Carell who played the role of Michael Scott for seven season and appeared as a guest star in the final season was one of the most coveted characters on the show and hearing it from him was like a serious confirmation of the show’s return to the network. The tweet got more than 161,000 favorites, 102,000 retweets and close to 7,000 replies

It was however, reiterated by the actor just five minutes later when he tweeted, “Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo).”

The tweet was not well received by the disappointed audience as it only got 76,000 favorites, 46,000 retweets, but close to 8,000 replies.

The official page of the show on Twitter also responded to Carell’s tweets by posting a GIF of John Krasinski’s character, Jim Halpert shaking his head and mouthing Best. Prank. Ever. The GIF was captioned, “@stevecarell We see you. #TheOffice”

Steve Carell waited till night to present his defense in a tweet and his explanation was, “My account was hacked by Toby Flenderson.”

His reiteration was reciprocated by B.J. Novak, a former Officestar and executive producer, on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen said he got The Office revival question repeatedly from fans and asked, "Is there talk of The Office coming back?""No," Novak said, "No. That was a very Michael Scott move of him, I think."

