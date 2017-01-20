 
 

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 9:19am CST

 

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The USA Today Ad Meter 2017 is open for registration. Find out what is new in the most prestigious Super Bowl ad ranking.

The USA Today Ad Meter, the most prestigious Super Bowl ad ranking has been updated for Super Bowl 2017 Ads. Anybody can register as Ad Meter voter with a Facebook, Google+ or email account. The biggest change for the 2017 is that the Ad Meter voting begins already days ahead of the Big Game.

Fans of Super Bowl commercials can start voting on released Super Bowl 2017 ads starting February 1 at noon ET. USA Today will add new commercials soon as they are released.

Ad Meter voting is only something for real fans. In order for your vote to count, you must vote on every Super Bow 2017 ad. Voters have to finish their ad ratings by 1am ET on the night of the Super Bowl LI (Feb. 5).

Voters can register an account at the admeter.usatoday.com site now.

Hyundai has won the Super Bowl 50 Ad Meter thanks to comedian Kevin Hart. The Hyundai Super Bowl 2016 ad titled "First Date" showed Kevin Hart as protective dad as his daughter goes on her first date. Hyundai is not aiming to win the Ad Meter 2017 as the Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 ad will be filmed during the Super Bowl and ran at the very end of the game.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

