 
 

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban On Russia Today

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 9:53am CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban on Russia Today
 

Facebook on Friday lifted its "unexplained" 20-hour ban on Russian television network RT for posting content on its Facebook page, and Dataminr Twitter news-discovery service soon followed to also revoke its ban -- hours before Donald Trump's inauguration as US President.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

According to a report in RT.com, Dataminr did not to provide any official explanation for the decision to revoke the ban.

Social networking giant Facebook, facing criticism for allegedly spreading fake news that favoured Trump and "racial bias" in hate speech censorship, banned RT (formerly Russia Today) from posting content on its page on Thursday. The ban was supposed to last until Saturday (10.55 pm Moscow time).

RT was live during outgoing US President Barack Obama's final press conference when a Facebook bot notification interrupted RT's live stream.

The ban was revoked on Friday morning.

"RT's right to share such content as live streams, images and videos with its over four million followers on its Facebook page were restored. The ban was put in place shortly after RT's broadcast of Barack Obama's final press conference as president," RT said in a report.

Within hours, Dataminr, which monitors Twitter content, also revoked its ban.
Asked why it had imposed a ban in the first place, Dataminr referred to a "review of how we work with government agencies".

"Per our November 30, 2016 notice to you, Dataminr is electing not to renew the Renewal Term. As such, your agreement ended on December 31, 2016," Dataminr's legal team was quoted as saying.

Dataminr transforms the Twitter stream and other public datasets into alerts. It is used by media and other organisations to track tweets for news.

The Facebook bot that interrupted RT's live stream stated that rights to the content had been claimed by Current Time TV, a project of Radio Liberty in collaboration with the Voice of America.

"Radio Liberty is an independent corporation, financed by the US Congress," the report said.

Current Time TV denied any complaint against the Russian media outlet and said that the channel did not send any complaints regarding RT or any other organisations in connection with the live feed.

On Thursday, 77 advocacy groups wrote a letter to the social media giant asking it to be more transparent about its censorship decisions.

In the open letter, the advocacy groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), asked Facebook to be more transparent about its censorship decisions and sought a report that compiles data on the company's censorship decisions.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

8 hours ago

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

8 hours ago

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

11 hours ago

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

18 hours ago, 3:43pm CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

34 minutes ago

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

1 hour ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

1 hour ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

1 hour ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

1 hour ago

Steve Carell Teases the Revival of The Office

Steve Carell Teases the Revival of The Office

2 hours ago

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

2 hours ago

Gwyneth Paltrow&#039;s Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

3 hours ago

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

3 hours ago

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

3 hours ago

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Political News

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

8 hours ago

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

8 hours ago

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

11 hours ago

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

18 hours ago, 3:43pm CST

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

34 minutes ago

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

1 hour ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

1 hour ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.