 
 

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 10:34am CST

 

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day
 

The Nokia 6 was unveiled only a few weeks ago and today it hit the shelves right on time. The phone received a great welcome. The phone was out of stock in only a minute in its first flash sale.

The original amount of units available is not quite known but this response is not astonishing as the phone received over a million registrations for its first flash sale.

The Nokia 6 features a Snapdragon 430 chipset, an octa core CPU, A high definition 1080 pixel curved screen, 2.5D Gorilla Glass sheet on the screen, 4GB/6GB memory and a 16MP/8MP camera combo.

The phone only uses 3000mAh of battery and runs on Android 7.0. The phone is priced $245 and currently is only available for sale in China. It might be available globally soon.

