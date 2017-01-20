iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

After the emergence of the latest report it is now pretty much evident that iPhone 8 or iPhone X (however you wish to name it) will come with wireless charging. Rumors have been around for a long time but the Chinese-Language Commercial Times has confirmed this inclusion.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The report claims that its certain industry sources have revealed that Lite-On Semi has hopped on to Apple’s supply chain. The company will be providing half of the GPP bridge rectifiers. These are essentially required to make wireless charging possible.

It is still not known as what will be made of the other half of the rectifiers. On the other hand Lite-On Semi has refused to give any comment on this rumor. The wireless charging rumors go exactly with the flow of other rumors such as a glass back.

Nobody has seen a wireless solution to a metal back yet so this might as well be true. Other major claims this year are that the iPhone 8 or iPhone X will be accompanied by an iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus and the very special iPhone 8 will be feature a 5.7 curved AMOLED screen.