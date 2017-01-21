NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

Tesla was facing on going investigation in to its self-driving system due to the reason that a car owner was killed last year while driving the car on system. Joshua Brown who was a Model S owner was killed in a car crash that happened when he was driving the car on self-driving mode.

It was declared after that the self-driving system by Tesla was not safe and it caused the fatal crash. Tesla however denied the accusation from the start and was persistent on the fact that the system was totally safe.

However now, eight months after the fatal crash which occurred in May 2016, the system has been cleared. The computer assisted mode that was investigated by federal auto safety regulations was declared by NHTSA to have no problems what so ever that could have caused the accident.

Thus after this assessment report, the self-driving technology equipped cars won’t be recalled now, according to NYTimes. Where they were bound to be recalled if any problem was to be identified in the assessment.

This is a great news for the chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk. Musk was persistent from the start about the fact that his company’s self-driving system is really accurate and had to do nothing with the said accident.

However the death of the driver attracted a lot of rumors and suspicions about the system and Tesla had to look into the matter by analyzing the system its self as well. It also threatened the company’s growth towards building the autonomous systems.

This news and clearance of self-driving system means that Tesla will continue with the car making in a much better way. We are certainly hoping to see a better kind of autonomous system in the future too.