 
 

Dodge Demon Leaked In Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious 8 Video

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 2:08am CST

 

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video
  • Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast 8 video
 

The car is literally something to look out for.

Recently a video was posted live on YouTube in which Vin Diesel was seen discussing the upcoming movie Fast and Furious 8 (Fast 8). He was talking on the Fate of the Furious.

While he was speaking and looking at the camera, we could easily spot a few sports cars in the back. The nest thing about the video was that the cars that were parked at the back were certainly the two Dodge Challengers Demons which are supposed to appear in the movie.

The two cars can be seen having two logos affixed on their fender. This is the same place where you can see the hellcat logo in the original condition of the car. The wheels and the huge hood of the car appears to be the same which was already shown in the latest teaser video as well.

Which makes us confirm the theory that there really is a Demon behind Vin Diesel. The pictures don’t give us a full view of the car but all the indications led us to believe that it certainly is a Demon in the back.

This teaser has clearly made the car enthusiasts more excited for the upcoming reveal of Dodge. We are not sure of the final specifications of the car that will appear in the movie, according to AutoBlog.

All we known up till now is that it is going to be 200 lbs. lighter than the original version. The shedding of weight will be made through some obvious changes which will be revealed obviously on the official reveal.

The upcoming Demon in the movie with its non-conventional hoods and bumpers will surely be a treat to watch. It will have really large hood scoop and wide fender flares that are not present in original version.

