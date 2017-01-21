 
 

New NASA Video Shows What It Feels Like To Land On Pluto

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 2:36am CST | by , in News

 

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto
Credit: NASA
 

The stunning video offers a trip down onto the surface of Pluto

NASA has released an incredible video offering a trip down to the surface of Pluto. The video is created by piecing together 100 still images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft during six weeks as it approached Pluto and also the close flyby in the summer of 2015.

The video shows what it would be to ride aboard a approaching spacecraft and getting closer and closer to Pluto. The trilling ride ended up on landing on the shoreline of Pluto region, informally named Sputnik Planitia.These are some of the most existing distant views of Pluto we have seen over the years.

“To create a movie that makes viewers feel as if they’re diving into Pluto, mission scientists had to interpolate some of the panchromatic (black and white) frames based on what they know Pluto looks like to make it as smooth and seamless as possible.” NASA website says.

The video also provide a glimpse of Charon – the largest of five known moons of dwarf planet Pluto. Thanks to the Ralph camera aboard New Horizons, NASA has been able to create a natural-color video that shows descend from high altitude to Pluto’s surface.

Launched in 2006, New Horizons spacecraft flew more than 9 years and 3 billion miles to reach dwarf planet Pluto and its moons. The spacecraft made its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, 2015 and provided scientists the best opportunity to examine the fine details of the various types of terrain on dwarf planet, and determine the processes that formed and shaped them.  

Now, New Horizons is on its way to explore another even more distant world  2014 MU69 - a small Kuiper Belt object (KBO) about a billion miles beyond Pluto. The spacecraft is set to fly past the object on January 1, 2019.

