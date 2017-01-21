 
 

Mercedes-Maybach SUV To Launch In 2019

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 5:13am CST | in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019
Mercedes-Maybach SUV as imagined by Autocar
 

The luxury SUV by Mercedes is going to rival many other cars

Mercedes-Benz is all set to compete with all other luxury SUV makers in the market. This is the reason that they are bringing their latest SUV to rival the companies such as Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover SUV, and Rolls Royce Cullinan. The company has turned the Maybach badge to be the priority choice for the SUV which actually will be a GLS model.

The Mercedes-Maybach SUV is all set to launch in the year 2019. It will be available at a price of £150,000. This will be a big SUV and will be based on the upcoming third generation GLS makings.

The Mercedes-Maybach S Class was launched in the year 2015 and was officially revealed last year. This is the time when the company is turning it into an SUV.

It is altered to be more efficient, more accommodating, having more features and number of new functions too. The company is looking forward to expand the horizon of is market in China, North America, Russia and Japan as well.

Auto Car has gotten the inside news that upcoming Mercedes-Maybach SUV will have its own styling and performance features. The Maybach 6 Coupe was revealed at the Pebble Beach Concourse last year which will be the car of the future by the brand of Mercedes-Maybach sub brand.

The SUV is supposed to have high strength steel and body panel that will be composite in nature. The GLS SUV model is supposed to showcase a grille design that will be a little different from the conventional one.

Along with it will have unique headlamp and tail lamps graphics as well.The apparent changes are being made in order to make the SUC look more decent.

