2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

A new sports car by the name of A129 by Alpine is being developed these days. The car was revealed last year and its pre-production model is supposed to be launched in the coming few weeks.

The new 2017 Alpine A120 will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. It development model was recently spied being tested somewhere near Arctic Circle.

The car was seen testing on the snowy pathway and was heavily camouflaged. Other than the camouflage, the car looks pretty much like that of the concept that was revealed last year.

There were a few differences that can be noted in the exterior of this upcoming 2017 Alpine A120 as well. The car has been given smoother sides as compared to the concept. It has a wingless rear which was present originally and have larger door mirrors too.

The car was seen wearing a rear diffuser with the place for exhausts. It was recently confirmed by Renault that the car will use a mid-engine layout with a hinged rear hatch. It will be used to access the powertrain that can be seen in the pre-production model too.

The 2017 Alpine A120 will use a turbo charged four cylinder engine. We don’t have any Intel on the output or any other details of the engine type. The best guess is that it will use a 1.8 liter or 1.6 liter turbocharged engine that is used in Renault Clio RS.

The maximum out put that one can expect from 2017 Alpine A120 can be 250 bhp to 300bhp. The company though has confirmed that A120 will have the ability to achieve 0-62mph in mere 4.5 seconds.