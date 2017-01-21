 
 

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 10:59am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing
Credit: AutoCar
 

The car was spied being tested on a snowy path. It will be a rival for Porsche 718 Cayman

A new sports car by the name of A129 by Alpine is being developed these days. The car was revealed last year and its pre-production model is supposed to be launched in the coming few weeks.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The new 2017 Alpine A120 will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. It development model was recently spied being tested somewhere near Arctic Circle.

The car was seen testing on the snowy pathway and was heavily camouflaged. Other than the camouflage, the car looks pretty much like that of the concept that was revealed last year.

There were a few differences that can be noted in the exterior of this upcoming 2017 Alpine A120 as well. The car has been given smoother sides as compared to the concept. It has a wingless rear which was present originally and have larger door mirrors too.

The car was seen wearing a rear diffuser with the place for exhausts. It was recently confirmed by Renault that the car will use a mid-engine layout with a hinged rear hatch. It will be used to access the powertrain that can be seen in the pre-production model too.

The 2017 Alpine A120 will use a turbo charged four cylinder engine. We don’t have any Intel on the output or any other details of the engine type. The best guess is that it will use a 1.8 liter or 1.6 liter turbocharged engine that is used in Renault Clio RS.

The maximum out put that one can expect from 2017 Alpine A120 can be 250 bhp to 300bhp. The company though has confirmed that A120 will have the ability to achieve 0-62mph in mere 4.5 seconds.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

5 hours ago

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

8 hours ago

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

9 hours ago

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

10 hours ago

85% of Australian Megafuana Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

85% of Australian Megafauna Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

4 hours ago

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

6 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

8 hours ago

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

8 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Terra Satellite Captures Alaska&#039;s Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

9 hours ago

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

9 hours ago

Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Water in Mud Cracks

Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Water in Mud Cracks

10 hours ago

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

10 hours ago

Current Warming Trend Could Cause Sea Levels to Rise 20 to 30 Feet High, Study Says

Current Warming Trend Could Cause Sea Levels to Rise 20 to 30 Feet High, Study Says

11 hours ago

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

20 hours ago, 2:42pm CST

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

20 hours ago, 2:14pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Cars & Vehicles

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

5 hours ago

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

8 hours ago

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

9 hours ago

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

10 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

85% of Australian Megafuana Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

85% of Australian Megafauna Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

4 hours ago

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

5 hours ago

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

6 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

8 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.