 
 

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE And Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles
(L) 2017 Renault MASTER Z.E. - (R) 2017 Renault KANGOO Z.E.
  • Renault Continues with the unveil of its new commercial EVs in market
 

The company has unveiled two EVs earlier too

Renault is working pretty hard to ensure that its upcoming EV line up has all the best vehicles included. It is the reason that the company has planned to introduce an EV which will be meant for everyone.

Be it a single person Electric vehicle or a commercial vehicle that can carry more than 6/7 persons, Renault has an option for everyone out there. This week Renault Pro+ announces the global unveiling of its two new EVS form the electric line up.

Both of these new EVs are commercial in nature. These are named New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E. These vehicles will make their place in the LCV family by Renault.

The New Kangoo Z.E, is going to feature a lot of new things. It will come with a new battery, a new engine and a new charger too. The best thing is it is equipped with new innovative connected services and heat pump along with air conditioning as well.

It has a big battery which will be a Z.E. 3.3 battery with a power of 33kWh. The new engine introduced in EV will be a 60hp one based on ZOE R75/90. The New Kangoo Z.E will be able to provide a range of 270 kms while the Kangoo Z.E had a range of 170km.

The Master Z.E. is a big commercial EV designed to work for business like municipal and government related issues. The EV is a heavy van that will have a potential to carry loads easily from one place to other.

It will have a 33kWh Z.E 33 battery. It will have an R75 engine which is pretty advanced and efficient in terms of energy. It will offer a range of 200kms.

