 
 

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 11:58am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite
Getty Images
 

A new missile warning satellite is on its way through atlas V rocket

New rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan 20. The rocket named United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will place missile and warning satellite for US military.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The rocket is 19 stories tall that started its first mission of 11 missions. The rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 7:42 p.m. EST, according to Space.com.

The launch was supposed to be on a day before actual launch, but it delayed due to its accidental lunch in restricted area on January 19. There was an issue with rocket sensors that had to be fixed.

The U.S. Air Force's SBIRS Geo-3 missile warning satellite is now on its way through Atlas V rocket. The satellite was built by Lockheed Martin Corp. in Sunnyvale, Calif. Weight of the rocket is 10,000 lbs, and it’s a part of US military network that investigate any warning of enemy missiles.

The launch will also replace legacy Defense Support Program satellites that were sent into orbit from 1970 to 2007. The satellite will give more precise and fast warning to the military, and will detect even smaller events than DSP satellites, said Dennis Bythewood, director of the Remote Sensing Systems Directorate at the Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles.

The satellite will also do other tasks, like enhancing point of origin and impact prediction and will also fulfill difference defense requirement in a common system.

The satellite costs about $1.2 billion, including the launch, and it will join two more satellites above the planet. The fourth SBIRS will complete its constellation and will fly in November. Two more Geo satellites are under construction.

The mission has different parts, including missile warning like missile launch detection, missile defense, battle space awareness and technical intelligence, said Bythewood. The information collected by these satellites also helps in certain civilian matters.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

1 hour ago

85% of Australian Megafuana Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

85% of Australian Megafauna Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

6 hours ago

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

8 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

10 hours ago

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

1 hour ago

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

1 hour ago

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

7 hours ago

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

10 hours ago

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

10 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Terra Satellite Captures Alaska&#039;s Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

11 hours ago

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

11 hours ago

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

11 hours ago

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

12 hours ago

Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Water in Mud Cracks

Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Water in Mud Cracks

12 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

1 hour ago

85% of Australian Megafuana Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

85% of Australian Megafauna Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

6 hours ago

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

8 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

10 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

1 hour ago

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

1 hour ago

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

1 hour ago

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.