 
 

NASA's Cassini Takes Closest View Of Saturn's 'Wavemaker Moon Daphnis

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 2:31pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA&#039;s Cassini Takes Closest View of Moon Daphnis
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
 

Cassini Captured Close View of Small Moon Daphnis

New image of moon Daphnis released recently which was taken by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. The image was taken from a close distance on Jan 16, 2017.  According to NASA, Daphnis orbits within 42 km wide Keeler Gap. The image was taken from such an angle that showed it narrower.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Daphnis gravity cause waves in gaps edges in vertical as well as horizontal directions. Cassini could detect only vertical structure in 2009 when there was Saturn’s equinox.

Other moons on Saturn are Pan and Atlas, but unlikethem Daphnis has narrow ridge around the equator that has smooth surface caused by fine particles accumulation. The image also includes another ridge in the north that is parallel to the equatorial band.

The rings have details including grainy texture in the wide lanes that point out the area with particles. Compared to Keeler Gap, the wave peak is softer, that’s due to fine particles movement going on in the gap and followed Daphnis closeness.

There isalso a narrow tendril of the ring behind the Daphnis in the leftside, caused by a material outside the ring but now it’s spreading out.

Cassini’s narrow angle camera took the image with its green light. Cassini spacecraft took the view from a distance of 17000 miles from Daphnis at an angle of 17 degrees. Image is 155 feet per pixel.

Three agencies worked together on Cassini mission, including NASA, and ESA, European Space Agency, and ISA Italian Space Agency. The mission is managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of the California Institute of Technology in Pasadenafor NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Washington. 

Cassini’stwo powerful and high resolution cameras and orbiter were designed, developed and assembled at JPL. Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado was used for imaging operations

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

21 minutes ago

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

2 hours ago

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

3 hours ago

85% of Australian Megafuana Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

85% of Australian Megafauna Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

8 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

55 minutes ago

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

2 hours ago

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

3 hours ago

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

3 hours ago

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

9 hours ago

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

9 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

11 hours ago

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

12 hours ago

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

12 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Terra Satellite Captures Alaska&#039;s Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

12 hours ago

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

12 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

21 minutes ago

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

2 hours ago

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

3 hours ago

85% of Australian Megafuana Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

85% of Australian Megafauna Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans

8 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

21 minutes ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

55 minutes ago

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

2 hours ago

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.