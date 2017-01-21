Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

Researchers have conducted a new research where they tested the 50 most famous cars in America. They conducted a research in which they tested the gas tanks after a low fuel light turns on in these cars. The research also revealed that how many miles your car can drive when it has an amount of fuel left in it and until it finishes off totally.

The research also disclosed the fact that if you are out of fuel you can go lengths before it actually breaks down for good. However the distance that a car can travel on a near empty tank actually depends upon the type of car that is being driven.

The report suggested that Nissan Altima is the best choice for anyone who forgets to fill up their tank and want to drive a car to great lengths. This car can easily travel around 81 to 114 miles when its low fuel light turns on, according to Mail Online. It means that it still has plenty of fuel left in it.

The research also showed that Chrysler 200 is another great model to consider if you are a type of person who forgets to fill up the fuel tank. The car has around three gallons of fuel left in tank when the low fuel lights turns on. Thus giving it an ability to travel around 68 to 108 miles easily on warning light as well.

The cars that also scored high on running more on low fuel included Ford F150, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 1500, Toyota Camry and Toyota Corolla. All of these cars have almost 2.5 to 3 gallons of fuel left in them when the warning light turns on. Along with that they can travel around 65 to 100 miles on average with this fuel capacity too.