True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

New research reveals that Hannibal Lecter effect is a myth. It shows that psychopaths get lower scores in intelligence tests than average people. People consider them manipulative and callous, but psychopaths lack intelligence.

The research study could help scientists understand psychopathy in a better way to see if it can be treated or not. The Silence of the Lambs, a famous movie and book on psychopaths only show intelligent people, like Hannibal Lecter.

But scientists say that it’s the opposite, as psychopaths are impulsive, go against the law and get hurt, that shows that they are not intelligent people, said Brian Boutwell of St. Louis University and one of the authors on the study, told New Scientist.

Research team observed 137 studies already published and analyzed the link between psychopathy and intelligence, including successful psychopaths and those in jail, according to Mail Online.

According to the researchers, and past studies, there is an overlap between psychopathy and low intelligence regarding criminal behavior.

9010 participants were included in the study with 4,321 being antisocial and 4,689 making up the control group. Most of study included IQ tests and the team observed that ‘the effect of the link between psychopathy and intellectual functioning was robust.’

Hannibal Lecter character shows that psychopaths are over clever, but that’s wrong. The study found that those who scored high in psychopathy scored lower in IQ tests. The research results showed an overlap between these traits.

The researchers said that the study result could also affect the way they are treated in terms of criminal justice. If they are not very intelligent and they have cognitive behavior issues, they should not have long prisons, because it won’t work. So, the debate can go in any direction, said Boutwell to New Scientist.