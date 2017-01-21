 
 

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 2:52pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled
  • The new Ford Mustang Comes with a Sleeker design, Advanced Tech and greater Efficiency
 

The new 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible was revealed by the company

Ford’s most famous and most popular car is back with a new model for all the enthusiasts. The car will be available for sale in fall, later this year.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The car is up on the journey for its 50 states tour all around America before its official release in market. This car is regarded as the most famous sports car of America and world’s bestselling sports coupe.

Ford has always been a great company that actually updates its vehicles pretty frequently in order to make them competitive in the market. The new 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible will be offered in 12 new exciting colors and paint jobs.

Other than that it will be offered by different wheels of choice to. It has gotten a more powerful engine and Magne Ride, which is a new suspension technology to make its performance better than ever.

The new 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible has gotten sleeker than ever. The car has been given an athletic kind of look which is achieved by making the front and rear of the car look leaner than ever. Along with that the aerodynamics of the car have been improved too.

The new and advanced technology that has been introduced in the car as well. This included a 12 inches tall digital instrument cluster that will make sure that your car is customized according to your choice.

The car will have My Mode that will showcase and remember the driving preferences of each driver. It will have pre collision assist and pedestrian detection to ease out the driving experience too.

The car will have a 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine and a 5.0 liter V8 engine of choice too. It will have 10 speed automatic transmission.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

29 minutes ago

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

42 minutes ago

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

1 hour ago

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

4 hours ago

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

36 minutes ago

Donald Trump&#039;s Face Reveals His Leadership Style

Donald Trump's Face Reveals His Leadership Style

45 minutes ago

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

51 minutes ago

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

1 hour ago

NASA&#039;s Cassini Takes Closest View of Moon Daphnis

NASA's Cassini Takes Closest View of Saturn's 'Wavemaker Moon Daphnis

1 hour ago

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

1 hour ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

2 hours ago

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

3 hours ago

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

4 hours ago

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

4 hours ago

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

2017 Alpine A120 Sports Car Spotted Testing

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Cars & Vehicles

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

29 minutes ago

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

42 minutes ago

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

1 hour ago

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

4 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

29 minutes ago

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

36 minutes ago

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

42 minutes ago

Donald Trump&#039;s Face Reveals His Leadership Style

Donald Trump's Face Reveals His Leadership Style

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.