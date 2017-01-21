2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

Ford’s most famous and most popular car is back with a new model for all the enthusiasts. The car will be available for sale in fall, later this year.

The car is up on the journey for its 50 states tour all around America before its official release in market. This car is regarded as the most famous sports car of America and world’s bestselling sports coupe.

Ford has always been a great company that actually updates its vehicles pretty frequently in order to make them competitive in the market. The new 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible will be offered in 12 new exciting colors and paint jobs.

Other than that it will be offered by different wheels of choice to. It has gotten a more powerful engine and Magne Ride, which is a new suspension technology to make its performance better than ever.

The new 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible has gotten sleeker than ever. The car has been given an athletic kind of look which is achieved by making the front and rear of the car look leaner than ever. Along with that the aerodynamics of the car have been improved too.

The new and advanced technology that has been introduced in the car as well. This included a 12 inches tall digital instrument cluster that will make sure that your car is customized according to your choice.

The car will have My Mode that will showcase and remember the driving preferences of each driver. It will have pre collision assist and pedestrian detection to ease out the driving experience too.

The car will have a 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine and a 5.0 liter V8 engine of choice too. It will have 10 speed automatic transmission.