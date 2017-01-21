Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan’s collaboration with Star Wars: Rogue one in order to advertise its own Rogue saw a huge success. The collaboration between the two resulted in a lot of successful deals for the automaker. The company is now looking for other opportunities to make sure that the compact crossover reaches other markets as well.

Nissan formulated a great collaboration with Star Wars earlier which coincidentally had the same name as that of the upcoming car. The vice president of marketing and communications at Nissan, Jeremy Tucker said that Nissan has learned a lot from the North American campaign. It will make user that the lesson learnt are incorporated in the new advertising campaign.

Rogue became the bestselling American vehicle in the year 2016. The sales statements from the past few years show that Rogue has certainly jumped its sale in the past few years after each model was introduced. The sale increase that was seen in the last December went up to 53 percent with a number of 40,447 vehicles that were sold last year.

According to the overall jump, Rogue made 15 percent better sales the last year making the selling count to be 329,904 in total. This figure gave Rogue the title of 10thbestsellingvehicle in the United States.

The new vehicle by Nissan named Rogue Sport is coming later this year. The company is aiming to make use of the experience and success gathered in the Star Wars campaign in case of Rogue.

According to AutoNews, the Rogue One campaign will last till April this year and after that the management will surely shift its focus to other kinds of advertising policies. The VP of marketing though said that the campaign f Rogue will certainly give them direction for a new one.