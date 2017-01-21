 
 

Ford To Starts Trails Of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van In London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London
  • Ford is Introducing a plug in hybrid van in London this fall that will be perfect for clean environment
 

Ford and London city are joining hands to make transport better for the people to come.

Ford Motor Company and City of London have collaborated together in order to deliver more efficient and cleaner solutions of mobility for the people of city.

The companies are working together to build a system that will encourage clean air which is the reason that they are going to build 13 new models electrified vehicles. These vehicles will be introduced globally as well in the next five years to come.

A number of selected businesses in London will be encouraged to test these plug in hybrid vehicles for the city. These vehicles will be driven only on electricity and will be used for urban transport to increase productivity in this region.

According to the stats commercial vehicles in London make a number of 280,000 trips in the city per day. These include 8 million miles that are being driven totally thus resulting on a major carbon foot print on environment.

Out of these, 75 percent of vehicles are commercial vans, thus replacing them with an electric vehicle will surely reduce the carbon print on nature.

Ford of Europe is going to establish a multimillion pound project for this collaboration. The collaboration will be founded formally between the Transport of London and Ford Motors Inc. This project will further be supported by U.K. government funded Advanced Propulsion Center.

The Ford Transit Plug in hybrid van which will be introduced in the first level of testing will have the capacity to go as far as 31 miles on electric power.

It will be used to measure the pollution reduction in the London environment during the testing period. After the successful testing more and more hybrids with longer ranges will be introduced. 

“Ford is the No. 1 commercial vehicle brand in Europe and it’s now going electric. Teaming up with our London partners, we will also be able to trial software and telematics with enormous potential to reduce emissions and costs in the city,” said Jim Farley, chairman and CEO, Ford of Europe.

“This new type of partnership demonstrates our evolution to both an auto and mobility company. We have lots of work to do, but everyone is so energized by this breakthrough opportunity.”

“The freight sector’s transition to ultra-low emission vehicles is central to cleaning up London’s toxic air,” said Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

“Transport for London continues to lead by example by increasing the number of its own vehicles that are electric and will find the data from these trials an invaluable resource for the LoCITY program, which encourages the uptake of low-emission commercial transport.”

“The U.K. is a global leader in low-emission motor technology. This new project, with nearly £5 million of government money, has secured work here in the U.K. and demonstrates our commitment to not only reducing carbon emissions, but to work with industry on developing next generation technology that will make a real difference to people’s lives,” said Nick Hurd, Climate Change and Industry Minister.

“This government will continue to work with the auto sector as we develop a comprehensive Industrial Strategy that will increase productivity, create high skilled jobs and ensure sustainable economic growth.”

