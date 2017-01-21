California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House

The concerned authorities in California made a pledge to fight global warming and the release of greenhouse gases merely moments after Trump was given the oath for POTUS.

Thus this is one state which is taking the initiative as regards climate change despite having an administration in the White House that considers climate change to be a hoax perpetrated by China.

Yet the officials in California contend that this concordant timing of the legislation and the inauguration is merely a coincidence. The plan was chalked out just 37 minutes after the oath of office.

By the time the year 2030 arrives, the state will slash its emissions of greenhouse gases by 40%, according to Reuters. These pollutants will be taken to their pre-1990 levels. Among some of the salient features of the state’s plan are a clash of interests with Trump’s agenda.

California has always set limits to its pollution levels that are far greater than those of many other states. This is something for which its officials ought to be congratulated.

Donald Trump has paid short shrift to the idea that pollution causes global warming. He says that it is all something blown up way out of proportion. In fact, he and his agents for the government have cast a doubtful glance at the very concept of climate change.

They want to clip the wings of the EPA which they say is harming and hindering economic growth. Among some of the plans that the Californian heads of industry want to implement in defiance of a blustering and bullying Trump in the White House are: a carbon cap-and-trade program as well as a slashing of greenhouse gases by 20% by the state’s oil refineries.

Climate change is very real despite our ostrich-like head-in-the-sand policy. It will take brave souls who want to make sacrifices in order to halt climate change in its tracks. It won’t be easy.

The preservation of the pristine environment is a laudable objective. California’s goals are the most achievement-oriented in the entire nation. Trump has already managed to remove all mention of climate change in the White House website.

Also the Climate Action Plan is going to be tossed into the dustbin of history if Trump has his way. California wants to reach the ideal milestone of a zero-emission transportation future. For this the state heads will have to lock horns with the likes of Trump who is not known for his softer side.