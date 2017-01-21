 
 

California Aims For 40% Reduction In Greenhouse Gases By 2030 As Donald Trump Enters White House

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 3:59pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House
Getty Images
  • California ready to Battle Climate Change upon Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony
 

The state of California is absolutely ready to battle climate change upon Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The concerned authorities in California made a pledge to fight global warming and the release of greenhouse gases merely moments after Trump was given the oath for POTUS.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Thus this is one state which is taking the initiative as regards climate change despite having an administration in the White House that considers climate change to be a hoax perpetrated by China.  

Yet the officials in California contend that this concordant timing of the legislation and the inauguration is merely a coincidence. The plan was chalked out just 37 minutes after the oath of office.

By the time the year 2030 arrives, the state will slash its emissions of greenhouse gases by 40%, according to Reuters. These pollutants will be taken to their pre-1990 levels. Among some of the salient features of the state’s plan are a clash of interests with Trump’s agenda.

California has always set limits to its pollution levels that are far greater than those of many other states. This is something for which its officials ought to be congratulated. 

Donald Trump has paid short shrift to the idea that pollution causes global warming. He says that it is all something blown up way out of proportion. In fact, he and his agents for the government have cast a doubtful glance at the very concept of climate change.

They want to clip the wings of the EPA which they say is harming and hindering economic growth. Among some of the plans that the Californian heads of industry want to implement in defiance of a blustering and bullying Trump in the White House are: a carbon cap-and-trade program as well as a slashing of greenhouse gases by 20% by the state’s oil refineries. 

Climate change is very real despite our ostrich-like head-in-the-sand policy. It will take brave souls who want to make sacrifices in order to halt climate change in its tracks. It won’t be easy.

The preservation of the pristine environment is a laudable objective. California’s goals are the most achievement-oriented in the entire nation. Trump has already managed to remove all mention of climate change in the White House website.

Also the Climate Action Plan is going to be tossed into the dustbin of history if Trump has his way. California wants to reach the ideal milestone of a zero-emission transportation future. For this the state heads will have to lock horns with the likes of Trump who is not known for his softer side. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

42 minutes ago

Donald Trump&#039;s Face Reveals His Leadership Style

Donald Trump's Face Reveals His Leadership Style

51 minutes ago

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

57 minutes ago

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

1 hour ago

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

35 minutes ago

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

49 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

1 hour ago

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

1 hour ago

NASA&#039;s Cassini Takes Closest View of Moon Daphnis

NASA's Cassini Takes Closest View of Saturn's 'Wavemaker Moon Daphnis

1 hour ago

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

1 hour ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

2 hours ago

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

4 hours ago

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

4 hours ago

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

4 hours ago

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

NASA is Inviting Public to Select Image Sites for Juno’s Next Flyby of Jupiter

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

42 minutes ago

Donald Trump&#039;s Face Reveals His Leadership Style

Donald Trump's Face Reveals His Leadership Style

51 minutes ago

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

57 minutes ago

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

35 minutes ago

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

42 minutes ago

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

49 minutes ago

Donald Trump&#039;s Face Reveals His Leadership Style

Donald Trump's Face Reveals His Leadership Style

51 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.