 
 

Pet Rats In US Caused Seoul Virus Outbreak

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 4:15pm CST

 

Pet Rats in US Caused Seoul Virus Outbreak
Getty Images
  • Domesticated Rodents in US may have caused Seoul Virus Outbreak
 

Apparently, domesticated rodents in the US may have caused the outbreak of Seoul Virus.

The CDC has issued a report on how pet rats in Illinois and Wisconsin may have caused an outbreak of Seoul Virus. About eight patients currently have the disease.

This is the first time that the disease seems to have been spread by pet rats. The previous cases of this disease were solely due to wild rats. There has even been an outbreak on European soil in erstwhile times. 

The first person who contracted this malady lived in Wisconsin and entered a hospital bearing flu-like symptoms. He was breeding rats in his own home so the connection was very obvious. Since this patient had gained exposure to rodents, the hantavirus was suspected right from the very start.

A sample of this virus along with another patient’s sample of the virus were sent to the lab for analysis and further study. It was soon determined that the Seoul Virus, which is a rodent-carried hantavirus, was responsible for the outbreak in Wisconsin and Illinois. Usually this sort of viral outbreak had rarely been seen in the US before. 

While some of the symptoms of this viral infection are rather mild, other more extreme symptoms such as renal failure are there too if things get a little complicated.

Among the list of signs to be on the lookout for are: feverish condition, cold spells of shivering, vertigo, conjunctivitus and pain in the abdomen. T

he illness can progress to the full-blooming variety which has high fever, aches and pains and tiredness as its main symptoms. While it takes merely a week or two to catch the scourge, its symptoms do not appear for a full two months. 

Though both the patients from Wisconsin have recovered by now, there are half a dozen similar patients in Illinois. Although these six had the disease, it was in a dormant state, according to CNN.

Only one of them gave proof of the symptoms. Yet even this lone case is well on its way to being healed thanks to the miracles of modern-day medicine. The whole problem started in rats and it will hopefully end after a thorough investigation regarding them.

On a global level, the Seoul Virus is transmitted by Norway rats. They arrived on US soil in the 1700s. However, the majority of infections are still an Asian phenomenon. The CDC is working at full tilt to contain the Seoul Virus and has issued guidelines for those with pet rats in their homes.

