What To Expect From Mobile World Congress 2017

With the beginning of 2017, World Congress 2017 is expected to be one of the largest platforms for unveiling the latest smartphones of this New Year. After a quick review of CES 2017 which is one of the biggest technological occasion of 2017, with very less number of smartphone declarations. So if you want to figure out which smartphones devices and gadgets are coming your way, then stay tuned to MWC 2017.

Mobile World Congress: what is it?

GSMA is the source behind organizing the trade event known as Mobile World Congress, which is commenced every year usually in areas that are in close proximity to Europe but previously it was held in Spain. This is the best platform for showcasing the years’ most high-ended and biggest smartphones along with a variety of smartwatches, tablets, and other such devices. Out of the consumer horizon, it also attracts a lot of industry heavyweights to converse about the future of smartphones, such as 5G, chipsets and new technologies.

When will MWC 2017 Occur?

The MWC 2017 event will occur from 27 February to 3 March, whereas, the press days where big announcements are made, take place before them. A day prior to the actual event day, which is 26th February that would be the big day as lot of press events would take place along with the major announcements.

BlackBerry at MWC 2017

BlackBerry has ended manufacturing phones and has given its license to TCL. From a very long time there were rumors of a new Smartphone to be launched in 2017 named as Mercury and surprisingly, a prototype of the Mercury has been already unveiled recently. The phone exhibits a touch and type keyboard just like BlackBerry phones but in a new candybar form and supports Android software. Seems like an exciting mix, but it is yet to be completely revealed, probably with the BlackBerry Mercury or DTEK70 labels soon to be presented at MWC 2017.

What to expect from Google at MWC 2017?

Google has always seen MWC as a good opportunity to show off its Android partners but this platform is not where Google launches its products usually. However, rumors suggest that Android Wear 2.0 is expected to be launched on 9th February, along with some other gadgets. Hopefully Mobile World Congress would be providing the first opportunity to witness these new Android Wear devices, as rumors suggest them to be designed in partnership with LG.

What is Huawei planning to execute at MWC 2017?

Generally Huawei is already having a good time, growing its brand recognition and launching few successful devices such as the Huawei P9. Huawei has a mixed history when it comes to MWC, as it usually uses this platform to release its latest devices, but not the new flagship, which are usually launched at its own big event that takes place after a month.

The company has sent out invitations for press proclaiming that a “flagship device” is to be released on 26th February in Barcelona, which is expected to be a Huawei P10. The Huawei VR headset has been recently unveiled by Google, which might be launched along with the devices that would be seen at MWC. We are suspecting that the Huawei Mate 9 Pro might be released for the UK as well as US.

HTC at Mobile World Conference 2017

With HTC enjoying something of a return to form with the HTC 10, the expectations are high form HTC this year as it has been putting efforts in exceptional devices in the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. HTC has already released its U Ultra, the huge glass giant but it is not its own flagship device. Rumors suggest that the upcoming flagship device of HTC would be released as HTC Ocean offering a very unique style of interaction without any buttons on the phone. The model of this device is not clear yet as rumors suggests that three devices are to be released early this year. The first two have already been presented.

LG at MWC 2017

At the MWC 2016, LG had launched its G5 along with a number of accessories named as Friends by LG itself. The LG G6 is expected to be making its appearance at the MWC 2017. LG has already started releasing the elements of its next flagship, by talking about the display and technology and what people expect from a phone and batteries, slowly leaking the idea of the phone. More updates will continue to be given this way in the coming days. We might also witness new smartwatches by LG.

Motorola at MWC 2017

Motorola whether at Google or Lenovo, has not used MWC as a platform to release its devices, in the last few years. However, this has changed this year as an invite has been released from Lenovo inviting the press for the event that will be held on 26 February in Barcelona. This confirms that Moto will be making a launch on the MWC event this year. There are rumors regarding the upcoming Moto smartphone, which is expected to be a new G series handset, as the rumors suggest that this device would hopefully be released on MWC event.

What is Nokia doing at MWC 2017?

Nokia recently hinted that it might be announcing something big on 26th February, the day before the main event and has also prepared invites for an MWC press conference. Nokia has proclaimed its first ever Android smartphone that is the Nokia 6, as a China exclusive. This is a premium make, but has mid-range core specifications. Moreover nothing has been said yet, regarding the regions where it would be launched and used.

Rumors also suggest that there is another upcoming phone named as the Nokia P1, which is always presented as a flagship device. Recently, some leaked information has suggested that this smartphone will be labeled as the Nokia 8 exhibiting some really impressive specifications and features. The HMD Global, protectors of the Nokia smartphone brand, should confirm the news at MWC. The expectations are high.

Samsung at MWC 2017

Samsung is expected to make announcements regarding the Samsung Galaxy S8 at the event of MWC this year as the SGS7 was also released on the same event last year on 26th February. The firm usually rules the Sunday by arranging a huge launch. However, according to the rumors, it appears that Samsung might be shifting its launch event to later in the year as 18 April has been suggested (along with 15 April and 29 March) along with a huge event in New York. Samsung mostly has a major presence at MWC, everyone is expecting from the company to come up with some exciting plans this year, but it's not confirmed whether the Galaxy S8 would fall among the new devices that would be unveiled.

Sony at MWC 2017

Sony loves to release its devices through these platform; IFA and MWC, considering it as a good opportunity. After making a shift from the Xperia Z family to the Xperia X, there are a lot of rumors that Sony definitely has plans for using MWC 2017 for updating the Xperia X this year as Sony has already planned a press event on Monday 27th February, so it is evident that something will be shown off.

ZTE at MWC 2017

ZTE has been looking around for opportunities to increase its profile outside China and making a presence at MWC this year would be a good way of doing that. The firm has confirmed that it is planning to release of a new smartwatch, therefore, chances are that it might take place on the MWC 2017 event.