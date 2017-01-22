Sunscreen is More Effective than Umbrella at the Beach: Study

Sitting under umbrella may not be enough to prevent sunburn at the beach, according to a new study.

Researchers conducted a trial to assess the effectiveness of both sunscreen and beach umbrella and found that sunscreen provides more protection from the harmful rays of the sun compared to beach umbrella. But even that was not 100 percent effective either.

For the study, researchers enrolled 81 participants and asked them to spend three and a half hours on a sunny beach at midday. Almost half of the participants used sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 100 while the rest were asked to sit under typical beach umbrellas without sunscreen.

A day later, all the participants were examined for the sunburn on their different parts of body like face, arms, legs and back of neck. Researchers found that 78% of participants staying under the umbrella later developed sunburn compared to the 25% of participants who used SPF 100 sunscreen. There were 142 sunburn areas on the participants who stayed under umbrella while the other group had only 17 sunburn incidences. Overall, 32 participants from umbrella group ended up with sunburns, compared to 10 in the sunscreen group.

Even though sunscreen blocked a great deal of sunrays, neither group received complete protection from the burning.

“The study shows that you can’t rely on a single protection method alone. Lead author, Hao Ou-Yang, a researcher at Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

Using a combination of protective factor can do a better job in preventing sunburn. Sunscreen, shade and covering up can prevent skin damage both short and long term.

Ou-Yang says.“Reduce overall time in the sun, wear clothes and a hat, seek shade, and absolutely think about using high-S.P.F. sunscreen to protect yourself.”