 
 

IOS 11 Will Feature Overdue Group FaceTime Calling Feature

Posted: Jan 22 2017, 10:37am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

A technology blog from Israel has given out a rather skeptical rumor that the iOS 11 might actually bring a long a much sought FaceTime feature. It claims that Apple is introducing group video for FaceTime in its latest version of the iOS. In the report it is mentioned that many people who are familiar with the iOS development have given out the rumors.

Interestingly the software has been partly developed in Israel However no such news has been verified or even heard anywhere else. The technology blog also claims that Apple is going to update Messages on iOS so to enable a FaceTime call in which up to 5 members can participate.

FaceTime is currently operational between two users and it has been this way since its launch in 2010. We did however see the famous show ‘Modern Family’ show group FaceTime calling back in 2015. Other major video calling services such as Google hangout and Skype already have the option of group video calling.

The Google video calling app Duo is pretty interesting too. It allows user to user calling just like we have FaceTime in its current condition. Apple will most probably reveal the iOS 11 and other major software updates at the WWDC which usually takes place in June. Group FaceTime calling was not in the scene before this rumor. However we will know soon whether the overdue feature has been included in the iOS 11 or not.

