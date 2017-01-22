Donald Trump Ditches Android For A More Secure Option

As Donald Trump settles down in to his role as the 45th President of the United States, he has ditched his personal Android smartphone for something that provides more securi, reports NYTimes. As we all know Trump is rather active on social media and is found tweeting more than often. His choice of smartphone has been reflected through his tweets as they usually come from ‘Twitter For Android’.

It may be possible that Trump continues with his Android but the nature of his job requires him to be more security conscious. In fact the United States government urges its officials to use communication tools that pass the required security standards. When we are talking about Donald Trump it will be quite fair to say he is the most divisive public figures of recent time. He has a huge amount of supporters who absolutely love him and on the other hand he has condemned by a huge population too.

This personality makes him quite prone to cyber attacks and hacking. His smartphone is of grave importance and is actually now a matter of national security. We do know Donald has had to .give up his usual device but we do not know what he has moved over to or what he will be using on a daily basis. The previous President Barack Obama also had to let go of his favourite Blackberry when he joined office. He was provided with a very secure device.

He once happened to mention to Jimmy Fallon that his phone is not able to take pictures, you cannot text, there is no music playing option and the phone doesn’t work. Currently the US government has approved certain iOS and Android devices for official use. It may be possible that Donald has shifted to another brand of hardware running on Android which has been marked safe by the US government. As per Donald’s addiction with twitter it won’t be long when we see him tweet and the platform he is using will be consequently revealed.