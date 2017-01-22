 
 

Sony Sends Out Invites For MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated To Be Launched

Posted: Jan 22 2017, 10:49am CST | by , Updated: Jan 22 2017, 10:58am CST, in News | MWC

 

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched
 

Sony certainly does not want to be left out and it too has sent out invites for the MWC 2017 to be held in Barcelona. The company will be hosting an event on February 27 at 1.00pm IST. It is anticipated that the tech giant will announce its next Xperia smartphones.

It has been rumored that the company will be launching the successor of the Xperia XA smartphone. However one Xperia Blog has hinted that we might be seeing two releases. The two devices will have model names Sony G3112 (G31XX) and Sony G3221 (G32XX).

Sony G3112 (G31XX). Both of these sets will have MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 chipset paired with Mali-T880 GPU. One device will have a HD (720x1280 pixel) display and the other one will have a full-HD 1080x1920 pixel display. However these are just preliminary leaks.

It may be possible Sony will give out something absolutely different. LG is also going to participate at the event and is expected to release its new flagship phone LG G6. The new device is said to have a 5.7 inch QHD+ design and will have a strong Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Lenovo is another participant at the event and is expected to unveil its new Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Smartphones. Samsung might also unveil its S8 to a selected audience though before it commercial unveiling to be held on March 29.

You can read about expected releases during MWC 2017 Here.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

