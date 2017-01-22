 
 

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

Posted: Jan 22 2017, 10:56am CST

 

The Korean based company LG has sent out save-the-dates for a spectacular press event. The company is planning to see fireworks at this year’s MWC. The event is scheduled for February 26 and LG has called out people to ‘see more and play more’.

The invitation is pretty amazing in itself. It shows a serene lake and spectacular fireworks going on in the background. The invitation has been cropped out in to an odd rectangular shape which certainly implies a phone will be unveiled at the event.

The invitation goes well with the rumors that LG is going to release its next flagship phone G6 soon. We do have some information on the new phone. The G6 is anticipated to be waterproof and will feature skinnier bezels.

The latest phone will also let go of modular capabilities that its predecessor had. All will be clear once the MWC comes in February. This show happens to be the largest trade show for the mobile industry.

It is a favourite spot for companies to unveil their new phones. For example Lenovo is also expected to present a new Moto phone. You can read about expected releases during MWC 2017 Here.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

