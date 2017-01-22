Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

The NFL Conference Championships are taking place on Sunday, determining which teams are going to Houston to the Super Bowl LI. When is the Super Bowl 2017? The Super Bowl LI will take place on February 5, 2017.

The Patriots and Steelers face off in the AFC Championships to get through to the Big Game. The Packers play against the Falcons in the NFC Championships.

The AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Steelers is up first and will be broadcasted on TV starting at 3:05pm ET on FOX. The final AFC game takes place in the Georgia Dome stadium in Atlanta. The game is available online at via Fox Sports Go. The NFL published a comprehensive primer on the AFC matchup with all the facts on the Patriots and Steelers.

The NFC Championship game between the Packers and the Falcons will be on CBS kicking off at 6:40pm ET. The last NFC game of the season will be played in the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. CBS is streaming the game live online through CBS All-Access. The NFL released primer with all the facts and details about the NFC finalist teams.

The Denver Broncos with Peyton Manning and the Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers played the Super Bowl 50 last year. The Denver Broncos won the big anniversary Super Bowl.

In contrast to the anniversary Super Bowl in 2016, which was only referred to as Super Bowl 50, the Super Bowl in 2017 can be referred to again as Super Bowl LI or as Super Bowl 2017.

Essential Super Bowl knowledge like above, you find in our Super Bowl LI frequently asked questions below.

The focus of the Super Bowl for Geeks coverage on I4U News are the Super Bowl 2017 ads, but we are also reporting about anything else interesting about the Super Bowl LI in our Super Bowl coverage. Over a dozen brands have spilled the beans about their Super Bowl LI advertising plans. There are already a bunch of celebrities to look forward to that will appear in Superbowl ads including Justin Timberlake, Jason Statham, Gal Gadot and Melissa McCarthy.

The Super Bowl is the biggest TV event of the year and the reason for many Americans to host parties or spend a relaxed day with the family in front of the TV with a fridge full of beer and snacks. In case you are hosting a Super Bowl party, this is the new big screen TV that will make your guests speechless.

Read our Super Bowl LI facts below to plan your Super Bowl Sunday and to show off your Super Bowl knowledge to your friends at your Super Bowl party.

Super Bowl 2017 Facts and Times:

What is the Super Bowl?

A lot of people will watch the Super Bowl just for the ads, but it sure does not hurt to know what the Super Bowl actually is. The Super Bowl LI is a professional football championship game by the National Football League (NFL). The teams include the winners of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) of the National Football League. The winner of the Super Bowl receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Who plays the Super Bowl?

The AFC Championship an the NFC Championship playoffs determine the teams that will compete in the Big Game. The AFC champion and the NFC champion will be known end of January, 2017.

Super Bowl Playoffs Schedule

The NFL post season has started with the wild card round on weekend of January 7. The Conference championships will be played on January 22 of 2017.

Which Super Bowl Team is the Home Team?

The AFC champion is set as the home team in even number Super Bowl games. As Super Bowl 51 is an uneven number game, the NFC Champion will be the Super Bowl home team.

Who will do the Super Bowl LI Coin Toss?

The Super Bowl 2017 Coin Toss has not been announced yet. Joe Montana did the coin toss at the Super Bowl 50.

Who is Super Bowl LI Referee?

The Super Bowl 2017 referee is reportedly Carl Cheffers.

Who is Super Bowl LI Umpire?

The Super Bowl 2017 Umpire is Dan Ferrell.

The Judges of the Super Bowl LI are:

Jeff Seeman is Line Judge, Doug Rosenbaum is Field Judge, Dyrol Prioleau is Side Judge, Todd Brukop is Back Judge and Tim Sifferman is Replay Official. The Head Linesman is Kent Payne.

Who won the Super Bowl last year?

The Denver Broncos won the big anniversary Super Bowl 50. The New England Patriots with Quarterback Tom Brady won the Super Bowl 2015 against the Seattle Seahawks. Will Tom Brady win his 5th Super Bowl in 2017?

Who was the Super Bowl MVP last year?

Denver Broncos player Von Miller was the MVP of Super Bowl 50. Tom Brady was the Super Bowl 2015 MVP after passing for 328 yards and scoring four touchdowns. It was Tom Brady's 3rd Super Bowl MVP title.

Super Bowl 2017 Date and Location

The Super Bowl LI will be played in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2016.

When is the Super Bowl 2017 Kickoff Time?

The Super Bowl 2017 will likely kick off again at 6:30pm ET.

Super Bowl 2017 Stadium

The Super Bowl LI stadium is the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It's the home stadium of the Houston Texans. The NRG Stadium is the only rodeo and NFL indoor/outdoor retractable roof stadium that can be configured to utilize a 125,000 square foot space for general sessions, catered functions, exhibits, concerts, and much more.

In addition, NRG Stadium offers four massive concourse levels for special events. The design of the stadium roof provides a very flexible rigging configuration for major audio and visual presentations. 196 suites complement NRG Stadium. Total square footage: 1.9 million sq.ft. Playing Field: 97,000 sq. ft. playing surface.

Super Bowl LI Tickets

The Super Bowl LI tickets cost several thousand Dollars ahead of the Big Game. Season-ticket holders of the teams in the Big Game usually get a chance to buy tickets. Teams are also offering Super Bowl 50 travel packages that include tickets to the Super Bowl 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The official NFL Ticket Exchange is the official market place to buy SuperBowl tickets.

There are currently over 300 Super Bowl 2017 tickets on sale at the Ticket Exchange ranging from $4,566 to $15,067 each. The NFL offers exclusive Super Bowl LI packages here.

Super Bowl 2017 TV Broadcast

Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl LI on TV. The announce team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman providing play-by-play and analysis in their fifth Super Bowl together. Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines at the Super Bowl for the second time in her career.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2017 Online?

For the sixth time the Super Bowl will be streamed online. Fans will be able to access the live stream on FOX Sports GO. For the first time the free Super Bowl live video stream will feature local ads like in the TV broadcast.

If you are outside of the United States fans can purchase a NFL Game Pass. The Super Bowl game NFL Game Pass sold last year for $24.99. The NFL Super Bowl stream is available also internationally. The NFL increased the price from $9.99 to $24.99 last year.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2017 on a Mobile device?

Live streaming on mobile devices was only available for eligible Verizon Wireless customers via the NFL Mobile App last year. There are no details yet for the 2017 Superbowl.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Besides the football the Super Bowl Ads are the main attractions. We already kicked off our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

Our traditional Super Bowl Ads for Geeks Guide will again feature full coverage of the Super Bowl Ads ahead and during the Super Bowl 2017. You will also be able to watch Superbowl LI Ads on I4U News as soon as they are released. Many Super Bowl commercials will be published well before the Super Bowl game day.

The first Super Bowl 2017 commercial has been released online on January 12. The Intel Super Bowl 2017 ad starring Tom Brady is fully released ahead of the Big Game.

Super Bowl LI will be again featuring a long list of Car commercials. Here are the confirmed Super Bowl 2017 Car ads.

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show

Lady Gaga will follow the footsteps of Coldplay to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2017. The NFL has officially announced the Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show on Thursday, September 29. This is one of the earliest announcements of a Super Bowl halftime show act. Last year, the NFL announced Coldplay as Halftime Show performer in December.

Pepsi has released the first behind the scenes video of Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show. The video reveals some of the dance routines and the first track that will be on the halftime show playlist.

Who sings the Super Bowl LI National Anthem?

Not announced yet. Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 50.

Who sings America The Beautiful at the Super Bowl LI?

Not announced yet. The Armed Forces Chorus will sing America is Beautiful at the Super Bowl 50. John Legend sang America is Beautiful at the Super Bowl 2015. Queen Latifa has performed America The Beautiful at the Super Bowl 2014.

Interview with the President of the United States

Billy O'Reilly will interview President Donald Trump during the Super Bowl 2017 Pregame show.

Super Bowl 2017 Post Game TV Show

TV networks are placing especially selected programming right after the Big Game to leverage the huge audience that has gathered in front of TVs across the nation. Fox has not yet announced what will air after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

Super Bowl watching "requires" a big TV. If you do not own one, retailers will offer Super Bowl TV sales in two weeks ahead of the Super Bowl LI game. Look out for Super Bowl 2017 TV deals on Amazon.com, Best Buy and Walmart.

Best Buy has launched the Super Bowl 2017 TV sale online at bestbuy.com in the first days of January. Special Super Bowl 2017 TV deals include a $1,699.99 65-inch Samsung 4K SUHD Smart TV and $599.99 60-inch Sony 1080p TV. Find more Super Bowl 2017 TV deals in our Super Bowl TV Deals guide.

Super Bowl 50 was filmed with 8K cameras as a test. 4K cameras are already the standard equipment to film the Super Bowl. If the Super Bowl 2017 will be broadcasted in 4K has not been announced yet.

Super Bowl LI Fan Products

Retailers are already offering a wide variety of Super Bowl LI products including clothes, dishes and more. Fans still have to wait for Super Bowl team game gear until the Super Bowl 2017 teams are determined.

When is the Kitten Bowl 2017?

The Hallmark Channel will broadcast the Kitten Bowl 2017 starting at noon ET on Super Bowl Sunday. It is the fourth Kitten Bowl.

When is the Puppy Bowl 2017?

The Animal Planet will air the Puppy Bowl 2017 at 3pm ET. This year it is the Puppy Bowl XIII.

If you have a Super Bowl 2017 question that is not answered here, please Email us.

