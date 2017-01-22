 
 

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires To Change Your Facebook Profile Photo To Felix

Posted: Jan 22 2017, 12:22pm CST

 


Felix
 

The Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 giveaway can score fans up to $50,000.

We met Felix the first time in the first Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 ad teaser starring Gal Gadot and Jason Statham. Now Wix.com wants you to change your Facebook profile photo to that of Felix. 

Starting this Monday (February 23), Wix.com is giving away $10,000 every weekday, plus a a big prize of $50,000 on the Super Bowl Sunday.

Felix is the small business owner starring in the Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Like other business owners, Felix has to keep his cool in a disruptive world. In the first commercial of the Wix.com Super Bowl campaign, Gal Gadot and Jason Statham are destroying his bistro. But Felix keeps his cool. 

"Since we are all like Felix, Wix is giving you the chance to win up to $50,000 just by changing your Facebook profile picture to Felix's," said Wix.com in a an announcement.

So be not surprised if your Facebook page has suddenly posts from people that all look like this handsome Felix fellow.

To enter the crazy Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 sweepstakes visit this page on wix.com. Watch the Super Bowl giveaway announcement in the video below.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.