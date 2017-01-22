Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

We met Felix the first time in the first Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 ad teaser starring Gal Gadot and Jason Statham. Now Wix.com wants you to change your Facebook profile photo to that of Felix.

Starting this Monday (February 23), Wix.com is giving away $10,000 every weekday, plus a a big prize of $50,000 on the Super Bowl Sunday.

Felix is the small business owner starring in the Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Like other business owners, Felix has to keep his cool in a disruptive world. In the first commercial of the Wix.com Super Bowl campaign, Gal Gadot and Jason Statham are destroying his bistro. But Felix keeps his cool.

"Since we are all like Felix, Wix is giving you the chance to win up to $50,000 just by changing your Facebook profile picture to Felix's," said Wix.com in a an announcement.

So be not surprised if your Facebook page has suddenly posts from people that all look like this handsome Felix fellow.

To enter the crazy Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 sweepstakes visit this page on wix.com. Watch the Super Bowl giveaway announcement in the video below.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show.

