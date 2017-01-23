 
 

Engineers From Uganda Create Smart Jacket To Diagnose Pneumonia

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 12:08am CST | by , Updated: Jan 23 2017, 12:12am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia
Credit: Brett Eloff/The Royal Academy of Engineering
 

The biomedical smart jacket can help doctors to quickly and accurately diagnose pneumonia

A patient’s recovery from any disease often depends on how quickly he/she receives medical care. Pneumonia is also one of those diseases that become hard to defeat if early and accurate detection is not made. 

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

To solve the problem, a team of Ugandan engineers has invented a biomedical “smart jacket.” It is basically a kit that is made up of a smart jacket and a mobile phone application which does the diagnosis. By using this kit, doctors can accurately diagnose pneumonia and begin prescribing treatment. 

The inventor of the biomedical jacket, Brian Turyabagye decided to develop a better method for diagnosing pneumonia after his friend loses her grandmother due to the disease. She had to move from hospital to hospital before being properly diagnosed with pneumonia.

Pneumonia is a severe lung infection that causes cough, fever and troubled breathing. Usually, the infection clears up within few weeks. But it can prove fatal for older adults, kids and people with weak immunity system.

According to the UN children's agency UNICEF, pneumonia kills up to 24,000 Ugandan children under the age of five per year. Doctors usually rely on physical exam to diagnose the disease. Since the initial symptoms of pneumonia are the same as malaria, many of them are being wrongly diagnosed with malaria.

“Many of those deaths are because of misdiagnosis. In the villages and remote areas, children get sick – and the first reaction is to treat them for malaria. Most people are aware of malaria, and the signs for malaria and pneumonia are very similar, so it is difficult for health professionals to differentiate.” Turyabagye, who is a telecommunications engineering graduate, told The Guardian.

It merely requires a patient to slip into the smart jacket and then its sensors will pick up the sounds from the lungs, temperature and breathing rate, which would help distinguish pneumonia symptoms.

The kit is named “Mamaope” or “mother’s hope.” Though it is still only a prototype, it can diagnose pneumonia three times faster than a doctor and eliminates most human errors.

“The problem we’re trying to solve is diagnosing pneumonia at an early stage before it gets severe,” said Olivia Koburongo, who came up with the idea of creating smart jacket.

“Once it is successful (in Uganda) we hope it is rolled out to other African countries and major parts of the world where pneumonia is killing thousands of children.”

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

6 hours ago

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

8 hours ago, 5:08pm CST

Sunscreen is More Effective than Umbrella at the Beach: Study

Sunscreen is More Effective than Umbrella at the Beach: Study

14 hours ago, 10:32am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

19 hours ago, 6:06am CST

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

4 minutes ago

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

21 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

44 minutes ago

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

49 minutes ago

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

3 hours ago

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

12 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer of Evony - The King&#039;s Return will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer of Evony - The King's Return will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

13 hours ago, 11:55am CST

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

14 hours ago, 10:56am CST

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

14 hours ago, 10:49am CST

Donald Trump Ditches Android For A More Secure Option

Donald Trump Ditches Android For A More Secure Option

14 hours ago, 10:43am CST

iOS 11 will Feature Overdue Group FaceTime Calling Feature

iOS 11 will Feature Overdue Group FaceTime Calling Feature

14 hours ago, 10:37am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

6 hours ago

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

8 hours ago, 5:08pm CST

Sunscreen is More Effective than Umbrella at the Beach: Study

Sunscreen is More Effective than Umbrella at the Beach: Study

14 hours ago, 10:32am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

19 hours ago, 6:06am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

4 minutes ago

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

21 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

42 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

44 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.