 
 

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 12:52am CST

 

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi
Credit: Facebook Hugo Barra
 

After three and a half years, Hugo Barra leaves Chinese consumer electronics maker Xiaomi.

We have covered Hugo Barra many times in the past years. He made the Chinese only presentations of new Xiaomi products accessible to the outside world. Barra held the position of Global VP at the Chinese company that markets most products under the Mi brand.

The reasons for quitting are personal. In a lengthy Facebook post Barra explains that leaving Silicon Valley for China took a huge toll on his life and health. "My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family. Seeing how much I've left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return. As I thought about this late last year, I concluded that Xiaomi is in a very good place on its global expansion path, and if there was ever going to be a good time for me to come back home, that time is now — when I can confidently say our global business is no longer just an in-house startup."

During the time Barra has been at Xiaomi India has become Xiaomi’s largest international market with $1 billion in annual revenues. Xiaomi expanded into Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and more recently 20 other markets including Russia, Mexico, and Poland. The Chinese company teamed up with Google to launch their first official product in the US.

Barra did not reveal his next steps. We assume he takes a break before joining or starting another company. Read his full Facebook farewell post below.

