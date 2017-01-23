 
 

Super Bowl LI: How To Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 1:09am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets
 

The Super Bowl 2017 teams are set. This is how fans of the Falcons and Patriots can get Super Bowl 2017 tickets.

The fans of the Super Bowl teams can now buy their Super Bowl LI tickets. The New England Patriots (again!) and the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Big Game on February 5 in Houston, Texas. Will Tom Brady win his 5th Super Bowl?

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Brady fans have a chance to be live in the stadium when it happens. They need though be prepared to spend several thousand Dollars on a Super Bowl LI ticket. Season-ticket holders of the teams in the Big Game get a chance to buy tickets.

Patriots season ticket holders can check on the patriots.com site if they have been selected in the Super Bowl LI ticket lottery. The Atlanta Falcons appear not to have a Super Bowl ticket lottery.

The teams are also offering Super Bowl 50 travel packages that include tickets to the Super Bowl 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The official NFL Ticket Exchange is the official market place to buy SuperBowl tickets. 

The NFL offers exclusive Super Bowl LI packages here that come with additional perks starting at $4,999 at the nflonlocation.com site.  The package includes a Pre-game Tailgate at the NRG Center, Access to hotels and VIP experiences at Club Nomadic, LIFEWTR’s “ART AFTER DARK”, featuring Bruno Mars.

Another way to get Super Bowl 2017 tickets is through the official NFL ticket exchange at Ticketmaster. There are currently over 500 Super Bowl 2017 tickets on sale at the official Ticket Exchange ranging from $3,650 to $15,000 each. 

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

38 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

40 minutes ago

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

12 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

12 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

17 minutes ago

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

44 minutes ago

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

1 hour ago

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

2 hours ago

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

5 hours ago

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

8 hours ago, 5:08pm CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer of Evony - The King&#039;s Return will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer of Evony - The King's Return will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

13 hours ago, 11:55am CST

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

14 hours ago, 10:56am CST

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

14 hours ago, 10:49am CST

Donald Trump Ditches Android For A More Secure Option

Donald Trump Ditches Android For A More Secure Option

14 hours ago, 10:43am CST

iOS 11 will Feature Overdue Group FaceTime Calling Feature

iOS 11 will Feature Overdue Group FaceTime Calling Feature

14 hours ago, 10:37am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

38 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

40 minutes ago

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

12 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

12 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

17 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

38 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

40 minutes ago

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

44 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.