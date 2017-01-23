Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

The fans of the Super Bowl teams can now buy their Super Bowl LI tickets. The New England Patriots (again!) and the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Big Game on February 5 in Houston, Texas. Will Tom Brady win his 5th Super Bowl?

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Brady fans have a chance to be live in the stadium when it happens. They need though be prepared to spend several thousand Dollars on a Super Bowl LI ticket. Season-ticket holders of the teams in the Big Game get a chance to buy tickets.

Patriots season ticket holders can check on the patriots.com site if they have been selected in the Super Bowl LI ticket lottery. The Atlanta Falcons appear not to have a Super Bowl ticket lottery.

The teams are also offering Super Bowl 50 travel packages that include tickets to the Super Bowl 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The official NFL Ticket Exchange is the official market place to buy SuperBowl tickets.

The NFL offers exclusive Super Bowl LI packages here that come with additional perks starting at $4,999 at the nflonlocation.com site. The package includes a Pre-game Tailgate at the NRG Center, Access to hotels and VIP experiences at Club Nomadic, LIFEWTR’s “ART AFTER DARK”, featuring Bruno Mars.

Another way to get Super Bowl 2017 tickets is through the official NFL ticket exchange at Ticketmaster. There are currently over 500 Super Bowl 2017 tickets on sale at the official Ticket Exchange ranging from $3,650 to $15,000 each.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.