NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek Ends at 8am ET

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 3:28am CST

 

Geek gear online store ThinkGeek has the NES Classic Edition in stock. ThinkGeek has not announced how many NES consoles they have available. The inventory is limited and the online store is again randomly drawing customers who have registered at thinkgeek.com for a chance to purchase the $59.99 NES Classic console.

The registration of the new NES Classic sale at ThinkGeek ends Monday, Jan. 23 at 8am ET. ThinkGeek's Timmy will randomly draw names from all those who've entered and email them a unique code and link to buy it. This code will be good for 24 hours. If you don't use the code within 24 hours, your chance goes back in the mix to let other eager fans have a shot.

To register for a chance to buy the NES Classic online at Thinkgeek.com visit this page.

The geek's favorite online store has offered the NES Classic in the same way back in December. People love this stress-free way of trying to buy a NES Classic, as the sentiment in the comments shows.

Besides the ThinkGeek NES sale, Target Stores are the best place to find a NES Classic on Monday. NES Classic from resellers on Amazon.com have dropped below $150. The best NES Classic deal is a $148.99 with free shipping.

ThinkGeek is around since years and carries everything from Light sabers to T-shirts for geeks. Video Game retailer GameStop bought ThinkGeek back in 2015. This store is each year a treasure drove to find unique gifts for geeks that are into video games, Star Wars, Pokemon, Marvel movies and more. 

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage. 

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameStop. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short two months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.

