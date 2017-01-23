SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

Before January 30 space X will have another launch from cape carnival. Its previous mission ended on Jan 14 when it got back. The new mission includes EchoStar 23 communications satellite, that’s heavy with weight 5.5 metric tons. Such a heavy satellite needs heavy rocket to carry it 40000km away from the earth, like Falcon 9 rocket.

The founder, Elon Musk of Space X said in a tweet that, the EchoStar launch will expand with future flights on heavy falcon. Like, future heavy play loads will be launch on heavy Falcon 9 with 3 cores or on an upgraded Falcon 9. Though,Space X will launch expendable rockets including 1 or 2, but it will launch with reusable boosters.

@gdoehne Expendable. Future flights will go on Falcon Heavy or the upgraded Falcon 9.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2017

@gdoehne @reddit Yes. Block 5 is the final upgrade of the Falcon architecture. Significantly improves performance & ease of reusability. Flies end of year.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2017

Falcon 9 Block 5

According to Musk, Block 5 is an upgrade of Falcon 9 that’s considered the final upgrade. The upgrade provides better performance. Space X consistently upgraded Falcon 9 like a startup, instead of acting as a traditional company. Main objective of SpaceX was to improve the performance of the rocket. Four versions of Falcon 9 are working, including Falcon 9 v1.0, Falcon 9R v1.1,Falcon 9 v1.1,Falcon 9 Full Thrust.

Falcon 9 had its first flight in December 2015 and used Merlin-ID rocket engine. But,new Falcon 9 has better performance with Block 5 upgrade that has high performance and reusability.

SpaceX always aims at reusing its old Falcon 9 with better quality, according to ArsTechnica. In the past SpaceX had successful missions with 7 stage booster landings on land and at sea, and now it’s capable of getting the rockets back home. But, a question arises, that will SpaceX be able to upgrade cost effective rockets at the right time before their next flight?

Space X had its first landing 13 months before and 1 month is left for its next flight. Perhaps space X will fly current boosters before their retirement.