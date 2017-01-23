 
 

Samsung's Bixby Vision Trademark Covers Visual Search And Text Recognition

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 5:37am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition
 

Trademark aims to protect new name for Samsung's rumored Galaxy S8 voice assistant

Samsung has filed for a new trademark for something it calls Bixby Vision. This is a feature built into the Samsung voice assistant feature that is rumored to be integrated into the new Galaxy S8 smartphones when they launch this year. While we don't know anything official about Bixby right now, there are some rumors floating around that suggest Bixby will be a very robust assistant.

Bixby is tipped to be able to process payments, control native applications. Bixby is tipped to be integrated into other Samsung products including home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. Bixby Vision itself is said to be a feature that allows the AI assistant to use the Galaxy S8 camera for visual search and text recognition.

This will be accomplished with a Bixby button on the S8 camera app that will open a search tool that will search for whatever the user points the camera at. Bixby will analyze the object the camera is aimed at and then search for that object. If Bixby is pointed at text, it will use OCR to search the text as well.

That could well mean you can point the camera at a product in a store and search for lower prices elsewhere. If you find that lower price online, the Bixby assistant is also said to be able to complete transactions for you. For now these features are rumors and haven't been officially confirmed by Samsung. The Galaxy S8 packing the new features is believed to be launching on March 29.

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

