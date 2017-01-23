 
 

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News On Climate Change

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 5:44am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change
Getty Images
  • Psyche Vaccination could help foster Immunity to False News regarding Global Warming
 

Apparently, psyche vaccination could help foster immunity to false news regarding global warming.

In the medical establishment, to vaccinate someone involves introducing their body to a puerile version of the real threatening virus. This builds a certain level of tolerance against the disease.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

According to many social scientists, a parallel phenomenon may be found in making the human mind foolproof against all sorts of factoids that in fact bear no relation to reality.

Especially, the havoc wreaked by fake news websites that report misinformation about climate change will be guarded against via this strategy. 

The comparison between real news regarding climate change and fake news was made recently. After a face-off between the two, the misinformation campaign completely obliterated the truth campaign.

People ended up back where they had begun before the onslaught of fact and fiction. In other words, they were back in fantasy land as far as climate change was concerned.

Then the scientists managed to deliver a low-dose quantity of misinformation to trigger the minds of the public regarding climate change. This seemed to work wonders against misinformation. It reset the opinions so that they tilted in favor of the truth instead of falsehood. 

In the US, this inoculation method helped people re-enter the fold of mainstream thought regarding climate change. This was seen whether the people happened to be Republicans, Independents or Democrats.

The intriguing study was published in a journal. This was the first study of its kind regarding the effects of inoculation on political subject matter in the minds of the people.

The magic of falsehood in low doses was evident. Misinformation is more like a virus. A small amount of it is a warning of sorts that inoculates the average man on the street regarding fake news. 

After all, facts depend on a background of fake noise from which they differentiate themselves by being based on the bitter truth. It is all about resistance to wild and woolly thoughts that though very interesting are not worth it since all that glitters is not gold.

A survey was taken regarding this matter. While there is no such thing as a total consensus on climate change, over 97% of scientists are certain that climate change is a man-made hazard for the planet.

By adding a small amount of a false leavening agent to the fake news, the two seemed to neutralize each other thereby leaving the truth behind them.

A great many people do not have fixed opinions regarding climate change. Yet by inoculating them against the fake news regarding the matter, the real facts were imposed in a more positive manner on their minds.  

Universities of Cambridge, UK, Yale and George Mason, US Researchers conducted this study that got published in the journal Global Challenges.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

11 minutes ago

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

5 hours ago

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

10 hours ago

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

12 hours ago, 5:08pm CST

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

Samsung's Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

7 minutes ago

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

29 minutes ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek Ends at 8am ET

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek Ends at 8am ET

2 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

3 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

4 hours ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

4 hours ago

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

4 hours ago

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

5 hours ago

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

7 hours ago

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

17 hours ago, 12:22pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

11 minutes ago

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

5 hours ago

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

10 hours ago

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

12 hours ago, 5:08pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

Samsung's Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

7 minutes ago

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

11 minutes ago

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

29 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.