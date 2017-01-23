Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

In the medical establishment, to vaccinate someone involves introducing their body to a puerile version of the real threatening virus. This builds a certain level of tolerance against the disease.

According to many social scientists, a parallel phenomenon may be found in making the human mind foolproof against all sorts of factoids that in fact bear no relation to reality.

Especially, the havoc wreaked by fake news websites that report misinformation about climate change will be guarded against via this strategy.

The comparison between real news regarding climate change and fake news was made recently. After a face-off between the two, the misinformation campaign completely obliterated the truth campaign.

People ended up back where they had begun before the onslaught of fact and fiction. In other words, they were back in fantasy land as far as climate change was concerned.

Then the scientists managed to deliver a low-dose quantity of misinformation to trigger the minds of the public regarding climate change. This seemed to work wonders against misinformation. It reset the opinions so that they tilted in favor of the truth instead of falsehood.

In the US, this inoculation method helped people re-enter the fold of mainstream thought regarding climate change. This was seen whether the people happened to be Republicans, Independents or Democrats.

The intriguing study was published in a journal. This was the first study of its kind regarding the effects of inoculation on political subject matter in the minds of the people.

The magic of falsehood in low doses was evident. Misinformation is more like a virus. A small amount of it is a warning of sorts that inoculates the average man on the street regarding fake news.

After all, facts depend on a background of fake noise from which they differentiate themselves by being based on the bitter truth. It is all about resistance to wild and woolly thoughts that though very interesting are not worth it since all that glitters is not gold.

A survey was taken regarding this matter. While there is no such thing as a total consensus on climate change, over 97% of scientists are certain that climate change is a man-made hazard for the planet.

By adding a small amount of a false leavening agent to the fake news, the two seemed to neutralize each other thereby leaving the truth behind them.

A great many people do not have fixed opinions regarding climate change. Yet by inoculating them against the fake news regarding the matter, the real facts were imposed in a more positive manner on their minds.

Universities of Cambridge, UK, Yale and George Mason, US Researchers conducted this study that got published in the journal Global Challenges.