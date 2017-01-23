 
 

This Round Worm Returns To Life After Freezing

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 5:51am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

This Round Worm Returns to Life After Freezing
Antarctic nematode worms photographed under the microscope. Credit: David Wharton
  • First Research Study on Round Worm that Gets Back to Life after Freezing is Publsihed
 

The first molecular study of an organism able to survive intracellular freezing is published in a new paper.

New research on round worm can survive after freezing, published by British Antarctic Survey (BAS), in collaboration with researchers from the University of Otago, New Zealand. The study helps scientists understand the unique adaptation of organisms.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Round worm also known as Antarctic nematode from a coastal Antarctic penguin rookery at McMurdo Sound, and was found the best organism that can survive after freezing.

The research study shows that the round worm can avoid freeze by removing its entire water content, named cryoprotective dehydration. Scientists consider it the ability to protect from freezing and that makes round worm prominent.

The research team explored the expression patterns of the genes in round worm and found that they remained active in freezing. The survival is due to certain genes that protect them from cold temperatures.

This is the first time, such study reveals a rare adaptation, leading to a new discovery, said Lead author, computational biologist, Michael Thorne from BAS.

He also said, the Antarctic nematode can survive in high cold due to its adaptive strategies which no organism can do. The worm can even produce offspring after the survival.

Before this study, no such research was done on organisms that could survive in extremely low temperatures. The result of this new research study is a beginning for a new biological phenomenon that’s quite fascinating.

The research paper, molecular snapshot of an intracellular freezing event in an Antarctic nematode, by Michael Thorne, Anna Seybold, Craig Marshall and David Wharton, recently published in Cryobiology.

Scientists will continue with new experiments on nematode to find more about their remarkable behavior. Scientists hope that they will use this study as an application in certain areas.  Being first study of this kind, the research has attracted several scientists in the world.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

7 minutes ago

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

19 minutes ago

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

5 hours ago

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

10 hours ago

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

Samsung's Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

14 minutes ago

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

36 minutes ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek Ends at 8am ET

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek Ends at 8am ET

2 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

3 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

4 hours ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

4 hours ago

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

4 hours ago

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

5 hours ago

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

7 hours ago

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

12 hours ago, 5:08pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

7 minutes ago

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

19 minutes ago

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

5 hours ago

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

10 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

7 minutes ago

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

Samsung's Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

14 minutes ago

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

19 minutes ago

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

36 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.