Fox Super Bowl Broadcast Will Offer A Player's Eye View Via Intel Tech

Football fans looking forward to watching Super Bowl LI on Fox have a cool new bit of tech to look forward to that will bring a new perspective to Fox's broadcast. The tech is from Intel and involved putting advanced cameras in strategic locations in the rafters of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas where the big game will be played.

All these cameras will allow as many as 24 different player's eye view clips from the game in a new feature called "Be the Player." This feature is based on the 360 Replay technology that is able to model the real world from any location and allows virtual views from that location to be generated. The 38 cameras that intel has installed at the stadium are each 5K cameras and they are bolted directly to the structure of the stadium.

"Now you are able to do something that fans have always wanted to do," says Jeff Hopper, general manager of strategy and marketing for the Intel Sports Group. "We’ll be able to position this virtual camera view in a way where it looks like you’re seeing what the player saw."

All the visual data that the cameras gather is fed back to a bunch of servers inside the stadium. Those servers then digitally reconstruct the game in 3D with real objects represented by something called a voxel. The servers pre-render some aspects of the stadium such as the field to reduce the processing load to create a clip that is 15 to 30-seconds long.

With the field pre-rendered only the players have to be rendered by the server. With this tech when a request is sent what Intel calls a pilot takes over and operates a virtual camera to choose where and when to start the 3D reconstruction. The navigator then packages the visual feed from the pilot into a clip that can be replayed by Fox. The entire process takes a few minutes to complete. The system allows fans to see a view from the perspective of any player or ref on the field.