 
 

Galaxy S8 Might Be Delayed To Give Samsung Time To Enhance Battery Safety

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 6:21am CST | by , in News | MWC

 

Galaxy S8 might be delayed to give Samsung time to enhance battery safety
 

Samsung wants time to enhance battery safety after pointing to batteries from two suppliers as cause for Note 7 fires

Samsung has indicated today that it will be delaying the launch of the rumored and anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone. The reason for the delay is cited as a desire to enhance product safety. This is not a big surprise given that the recall and fire associated with the Galaxy Note 7 launch that literally blew up in Samsung's face were related to battery issues. That Note 7 debacle cost Samsung about $5.3 billion in operating profits.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

Samsung has stated that the cause for the fires in the Note 7 devices has been traced back to two battery suppliers. Samsung simply cannot afford to have the launch of its next big smartphone to be plagued by any issues at all. Samsung execs say that procedures are in place to avoid a repeat of the Note 7 fires in the next smartphone from the company.

"The lessons of this incident are deeply reflected in our culture and process," Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jon said. "Samsung Electronics will be working hard to regain consumer trust."

Koh noted that the Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled at MWC 2017 kicking off on February 27. This is typically where Samsung launched its new S series smartphones. Koh offered no alternative launch date for the smartphone, but the device is expected to go on sale by April.

Samsung has implemented an eight point battery check system to avoid any issues like those the Note 7 suffered. Samsung is expected to post operating profits for Q4 that show a three-year high thanks to booming chip sales.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

21 hours ago, 10:56am CST

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

21 hours ago, 10:49am CST

What To Expect From Mobile World Congress 2017

What To Expect From Mobile World Congress 2017

1 day ago, 7:16am CST

LG to equip new flagship smartphone with heatpipes

LG to equip new flagship smartphone with heatpipes

1 week ago, 5:20am CST

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

20 minutes ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

25 minutes ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

33 minutes ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

39 minutes ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

46 minutes ago

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

51 minutes ago

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

1 hour ago

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

1 hour ago

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

1 hour ago

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player&#039;s eye view via Intel tech

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player's eye view via Intel tech

2 hours ago

This Round Worm Returns to Life After Freezing

This Round Worm Returns to Life After Freezing

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




MWC

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

21 hours ago, 10:56am CST

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

21 hours ago, 10:49am CST

What To Expect From Mobile World Congress 2017

What To Expect From Mobile World Congress 2017

1 day ago, 7:16am CST

LG to equip new flagship smartphone with heatpipes

LG to equip new flagship smartphone with heatpipes

1 week ago, 5:20am CST

More MWC Stories



Latest News

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

20 minutes ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

25 minutes ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

33 minutes ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

39 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.