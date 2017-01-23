Galaxy S8 might be delayed to give Samsung time to enhance battery safety

Samsung has indicated today that it will be delaying the launch of the rumored and anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone. The reason for the delay is cited as a desire to enhance product safety. This is not a big surprise given that the recall and fire associated with the Galaxy Note 7 launch that literally blew up in Samsung's face were related to battery issues. That Note 7 debacle cost Samsung about $5.3 billion in operating profits.

Samsung has stated that the cause for the fires in the Note 7 devices has been traced back to two battery suppliers. Samsung simply cannot afford to have the launch of its next big smartphone to be plagued by any issues at all. Samsung execs say that procedures are in place to avoid a repeat of the Note 7 fires in the next smartphone from the company.

"The lessons of this incident are deeply reflected in our culture and process," Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jon said. "Samsung Electronics will be working hard to regain consumer trust."

Koh noted that the Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled at MWC 2017 kicking off on February 27. This is typically where Samsung launched its new S series smartphones. Koh offered no alternative launch date for the smartphone, but the device is expected to go on sale by April.

Samsung has implemented an eight point battery check system to avoid any issues like those the Note 7 suffered. Samsung is expected to post operating profits for Q4 that show a three-year high thanks to booming chip sales.