Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

The cereal industry has tried its best to convince the public via nutritional advice columns that by eating a hearty breakfast, people can remain thin. There are according to cereal makers, many more benefits to eating your daily breakfast.

Does this mean that eating breakfast is just hyped-up advice? Not exactly. What is certain is that nutrition science is a very complicated business. Much of it poses as sound advice but is in fact media hype.

50% of it forms the truth and 50% is overblown stuff. Yet we don’t know which ideas belong in which half of this 50:50 ratio.

There is the truth, there is falsehood and then there is the grey area in between the two. Advice churned out by the makers of such cereals as Fruit Loops may be not as accurate as it ought to be.

Take the case of another cereal. This is none other than Special K. The instructions on the boxes of this cereal stated that once those people who didn’t eat breakfast started the habit of doing so, they lost significant amounts of weight.

What remained unmentioned was that the research showed that those people who skipped the first meal of the day seemed to lose even more weight than those who began eating it.

According to NewsAdvance, this is no reason that we ought to start skipping breakfast which indeed is the most important meal of the day since it literally “breaks the fast”.

Yet it just goes to show you that manipulating the facts can lead the research efforts to end up in a nutritional swamp where it is hard to separate the fake from the trustworthy.

Most research work seems to go in search of something and so it is found in the end. The evolution of health advice has shown that one era’s meat is another era’s poison.

The advice that breakfast is very necessary for weight loss has been scrapped by now. It was in vogue till 2010. Now that is no more so. Rather the overall nutritional strategy adopted by the individual is what counts in the long run.

Advice regarding breakfast consumption is at best a very convoluted affair. It seems that overweight people skip breakfast in order to lose the pounds. Then the quality and quantity of the food items on the breakfast menu is something that is important too.

Eating processed carbohydrates is the worst plan and eating lean proteins along with complex carbohydrates and good fats is the best strategy. The evidence regarding eating breakfast as compulsory is not as strong today as it was a couple of years ago.