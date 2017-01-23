Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint and TIDAL today announce partnership that will soon give Sprint’s 45 million retail customers unlimited access to exclusive artist content not available anywhere else.

As part of the partnership, Sprint will acquire 33% of TIDAL. JAY Z and the artist-owners will continue to run TIDAL’s artist-centric service as it pioneers and grows the direct relationship between artists and fans. Sprint’s chief executive officer, Marcelo Claure, will also join TIDAL’s Board of Directors.

Sprint has revealed in April of 2015 that the carrier is working on a partnership with Tidal. Turns out that the Tidal Sprint deal took almost two years to get done.

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” said JAY Z. “Marcelo understood our goal right away and together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”

TIDAL is available in more than 52 countries, with a more than 42.5 million song catalog and 140,000 high-quality videos.

The innovative TIDAL platform, combined with Sprint’s award-winning reliable network and best value for unlimited data, talk and text, will deliver a first-of-its-kind experience for music fans.

“Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,” said Claure. “The passion and dedication that these artist-owners bring to fans will enable Sprint to offer new and existing customers access to exclusive content and entertainment experiences in a way no other service can.”

This deal puts Sprint on the same track as Verizon with increasing investments into content.

More news on exclusive offers and upcoming promotions from Sprint and TIDAL will be unveiled soon.