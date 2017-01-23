 
 

Children With Asthma Are More Likely To Become Obese

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 7:44am CST

 

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese
USC study reveals that children with asthma become obese after few years

New research reveals that children with asthma have 51 percent more chances to become obese than children without asthma. On Jan 20, the research study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The study also showed that children using inhaler at the time of asthma attack have 43 percent less chances to become obese.

Treating asthma early can prevent children from obesity, and inhalers can best protect kids from asthma. This is very strange that such link does not exist between asthma and physical activities and other medications than inhaler.

There were few studies in the past about children’s asthma and obesity, but the research does not say that all children with asthma become obese.

This is found that children with asthma are obese, but there is no scientific proof that asthma causes obesity. But, early age asthma causes obesity, said Zhanghua Chen, lead author of the study and a research associate of environmental health at the Keck School of Medicine.

Children with asthma cannot exercise more nor they can play, that’s the first reason of obesity among them. Another reason includes asthma medications’ side effects, causing weight gain. Obesity further causes other diseases, like type 2 diabetes when kids get old, said Gilliland.

The research study included 2171 kids from Southern California kindergarteners and first-graders, and 13.5 percent of children had asthma. The research team followed the students for 10 years, and found 15.8 children with obesity when kids were in fourth grade. USC also found that air pollution causes obesity, because kid’s asthma increases. The disease can be controlled with clean air as it was found that in regions with less pollution kids have less asthma.

The study also involved questionnaires for parents who replied answers about kids’ daily activities and sports, etc. The study also included children’s exposure to smoke in their homes due to smoking.

However, this is very limited research as more research is required, including the eating habits of kids as that also cause obesity.

